Netanyahu says Israel's security is ‘only’ his responsibility but keeps dodging Oct. 7 blame

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that responsibility for Israel’s security rests “only” with the prime minister , a rare formulation that drew criticism from families of Oct. 7 victims and renewed demands for a state commission of inquiry.

The statement appeared in Netanyahu’s response to the High Court of Justice, in which he asked the court to reject petitions against the appointment of Roman Gofman as Mossad chief.

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“Responsibility for the security of the state and its citizens is entrusted to the prime minister, and only to him,” Netanyahu wrote.

The wording stood out because Netanyahu has avoided accepting full personal responsibility for the Oct. 7 attack, instead referring to a broader systemic failure and pointing to intelligence and military assessments before the Hamas assault.

The October Council, a group representing families and communities affected by the attack, said Netanyahu had effectively acknowledged responsibility.

“The prime minister of Israel essentially declared today that responsibility for the Oct. 7 massacre is his and his alone,” the group said.

Eyal Eshel, whose daughter Roni Eshel was killed while serving as a surveillance soldier, called on Netanyahu to establish a state commission of inquiry immediately.

“Mr. Prime Minister, listen to yourself. You are responsible, according to your own words,” Eshel said.