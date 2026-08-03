'A wound you can’t see': IDF spokesperson Effi Defrin reveals his battle with PTSD

“It took me many years to understand what was happening to me because this is not a regular injury. ‘Post-trauma’ sounds like some kind of curse, a form of madness. It’s not a regular injury. I remember that at first people asked me, ‘What’s wrong with you? You’re not missing an arm, you’re not missing a leg.’ It’s an invisible injury, you can’t see it on a person. It’s something you carry deep inside and it affects your behavior.”

“It took me many years to understand what was happening to me because this is not a regular injury. ‘Post-trauma’ sounds like some kind of curse, a form of madness. It’s not a regular injury. I remember that at first people asked me, ‘What’s wrong with you? You’re not missing an arm, you’re not missing a leg.’ It’s an invisible injury, you can’t see it on a person. It’s something you carry deep inside and it affects your behavior.”

“It took me many years to understand what was happening to me because this is not a regular injury. ‘Post-trauma’ sounds like some kind of curse, a form of madness. It’s not a regular injury. I remember that at first people asked me, ‘What’s wrong with you? You’re not missing an arm, you’re not missing a leg.’ It’s an invisible injury, you can’t see it on a person. It’s something you carry deep inside and it affects your behavior.”