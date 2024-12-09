Netanyahu: 'The absolute victory they mocked is at hand'

The prime minister visited near the Syrian border on Sunday and referred to the fall of Assad

: "This is a historic day in the history of the Middle East. The Assad regime is a central link in Iran's axis of evil. This regime has fallen. This is a direct result of the blows we inflicted on Iran and Hezbollah, the main supporters of the Assad regime. This has created a chain reaction throughout the Middle East of all those who want to be free from this oppressive and tyrannical regime."