Chariots of money : IDF reservists reporting tomorrow to receive record financial benefits

The IDF and the Finance Ministry will begin distributing unprecedented financial benefits to reservists starting Tuesday, as tens of thousands are called up for duty under Operation Gideon Chariots II.

The payments are expected to reach tens of thousands of shekels ($13,800+) per soldier, particularly for combat troops, in addition to existing bonuses. The IDF is implementing a government decision from earlier this year that raises financial incentives to record levels. The initiative aims to encourage reservists to report for duty and counter the recent decline in turnout rates.

3 View gallery IDF forces in the Gaza Strip ( Photo: IDF )

Last week, the military began assessing which reservists summoned under the emergency draft bill for tomorrow’s mobilization will report, primarily to relieve regular forces across operational sectors and allow them to train and prepare for an urban maneuver in the Gaza City area . Recent reserve call-ups saw turnout rates drop to an average of 60–70% among units assigned to operational areas, including inside Gaza .

To address manpower shortages ahead of the anticipated ground operation in northern Gaza , the I DF decided to phase the reserve call-up into three waves. The first wave, involving roughly 40,000 soldiers, will take place in September, followed by waves in November and March 2026. At its peak, around 110,000 reservists are expected to be called.

Those who report will receive substantially increased financial aid. A new digital credit card for reservists, called “Fighter,” will be issued, with an initial credit of up to 5,000 NIS ($1,380) for those who served at least 10 days of Order 8 reserve duty this year. From day 10 to day 30 of service, soldiers will receive 30 NIS ($8) per day, rising to 80 NIS ($22) per day from day 31 onward. The reservist or their spouse can use funds to pay government fees, purchase groceries, wellness and leisure items at dozens of retailers, or pay for daycare services. The card is currently valid until the end of next year, with a possible extension.

The IDF, alongside the Finance and Defense Ministries, will also double vacation vouchers for reservists. The new voucher, worth 3,500 NIS–4,500 NIS ($970–$1,250), is in addition to one already issued this year and can be used at thousands of hotels and tourism-related businesses nationwide. Reservists who complete 60 days of service in addition to the 60 days already served this year will qualify for the second voucher, effectively requiring 120 days of service to receive both. The upcoming call-up is expected to cover most soldiers, and if the first voucher has not yet been used, the second will be added, with validity through at least the end of 2026.

3 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

Additionally, reservists active this year will receive 1,250 NIS ($345) deposited directly into their bank accounts under the heading “household economy” a day before tens of thousands report for duty.

New bonuses for combat commanders will also be introduced. Starting in the coming weeks, reserve battalion commanders will receive 20,000 NIS ($5,500) annually, deputy battalion commanders 10,000 NIS ($2,750), and company and platoon commanders between 5,000 NIS–10,000 NIS ($1,380–$2,750), based on a minimum of 60 days of reserve service, or 50 days for student officers.

The IDF’s Givat Olga recreation center, usually hosting lone soldiers during major holidays, will welcome reservist families for the upcoming Rosh Hashanah at the army’s expense.

Financial support for reservists continues through regular and special bonuses, ranging from initial rights to purchase state lands and new apartments to nationwide events for reservists’ children. During the summer, roughly 17,000 reservists and their families participated in such events, and 33 additional events with performances and shows for children have already attracted 70,000 participants.

The Defense Ministry's reserve soldiers assistance fund will deposit up to 1,500 NIS ($415) per family for those active during July–August, to help cover children’s summer camps, without requiring receipts. Families may also receive up to 3,500 NIS ($970) for babysitting during reserve service, subject to proof of payment via online transfer or written confirmation from the babysitter, who cannot be a close relative.

Approximately 30,000 active reservists receive free cinema tickets and refreshments nationwide during summer and fall holidays. The IDF also provides a 10,000 NIS ($2,750) bonus for active reservists whose spouses are on maternity leave. Plans are underway to expand subsidies for private mental health treatments beyond those already provided by military social workers.

3 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

These subsidies, often totaling thousands of shekels per active reservist, include benefits for spouses and children and are increasingly available through the “Amit Program” app, offering fitness training, massages, and other perks at no cost. The government’s financial support for reservists has long surpassed a 10 billion NIS ($2.75 billion) budget, including early reimbursements for self-employed soldiers and funding for university tuition. In the coming year of conflict, reservists may receive 6,000 NIS–7,000 NIS ($1,650–$1,925) in regular and special bonuses.

The IDF will continue weekly rotation schedules, particularly for soldiers operating in Gaza, ensuring they receive their army salary in addition to their civilian pay. Overall, financial and indirect support for reservists reporting for Gideon Chariots II could exceed 50,000 NIS ($13,800), including multiple discounts via the dedicated “Salute” consumer club.

“During this prolonged period of war, our soldiers are under significant strain, and these new benefits implement the government’s decision 3004 from May,” IDF officials said in a statement. “We are expediting processes and adding more components. Combat troops and support personnel will receive more. Many bonuses are deposited automatically, such as summer camp aid, and we have also increased babysitting subsidies from 2,000 NIS ($550) to 3,500 NIS ($970), with potential further increases to cover holiday continuity between September and October. Soldiers under Code 77, meaning compulsory service troops required to remain in their units for four months, will also receive 1,000 NIS ($275).”