Tel Aviv Pride Parade canceled amid fears of Iranian retaliation

Tel Aviv’s annual Pride Parade, one of the largest public events in Israel, has been canceled due to escalating security concerns following

Tel Aviv’s annual Pride Parade, one of the largest public events in Israel, has been canceled due to escalating security concerns following

, launched by Israel early Friday to target Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure. The IDF confirmed that over 200 fighter jets struck multiple locations across Iran, including key nuclear sites and hideouts of senior military leaders, killing top Iranian commanders.

, launched by Israel early Friday to target Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure. The IDF confirmed that over 200 fighter jets struck multiple locations across Iran, including key nuclear sites and hideouts of senior military leaders, killing top Iranian commanders.

, issued in response to the expected retaliation, have suspended all educational activities and banned public gatherings and nonessential work across the country until further notice. The Pride Parade, which typically draws hundreds of thousands of participants and spectators, was officially postponed along with other major events, including mass anti-government protests planned for Saturday night.

, issued in response to the expected retaliation, have suspended all educational activities and banned public gatherings and nonessential work across the country until further notice. The Pride Parade, which typically draws hundreds of thousands of participants and spectators, was officially postponed along with other major events, including mass anti-government protests planned for Saturday night.

Public transportation is also significantly limited. Major bus lines will operate only minimal routes, prioritizing hospitals and critical facilities, while Israel Railways announced the temporary closure of numerous stations and a reduction in service on key lines. Service will continue at hourly intervals on only three main routes.

Public transportation is also significantly limited. Major bus lines will operate only minimal routes, prioritizing hospitals and critical facilities, while Israel Railways announced the temporary closure of numerous stations and a reduction in service on key lines. Service will continue at hourly intervals on only three main routes.

Public transportation is also significantly limited. Major bus lines will operate only minimal routes, prioritizing hospitals and critical facilities, while Israel Railways announced the temporary closure of numerous stations and a reduction in service on key lines. Service will continue at hourly intervals on only three main routes.

Home Front Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo warned of prolonged alerts and urged the public to remain close to protected spaces. “This campaign may involve widespread alarms,” Milo said. “It is essential to seek shelter in secure areas—preferably reinforced rooms, shelters or approved public protection spaces.”

Home Front Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo warned of prolonged alerts and urged the public to remain close to protected spaces. “This campaign may involve widespread alarms,” Milo said. “It is essential to seek shelter in secure areas—preferably reinforced rooms, shelters or approved public protection spaces.”

Home Front Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo warned of prolonged alerts and urged the public to remain close to protected spaces. “This campaign may involve widespread alarms,” Milo said. “It is essential to seek shelter in secure areas—preferably reinforced rooms, shelters or approved public protection spaces.”

The military emphasized that alertness and readiness are required nationwide, and instructed citizens to use stairwells or interior rooms if no protected space is available nearby.

The military emphasized that alertness and readiness are required nationwide, and instructed citizens to use stairwells or interior rooms if no protected space is available nearby.

The military emphasized that alertness and readiness are required nationwide, and instructed citizens to use stairwells or interior rooms if no protected space is available nearby.