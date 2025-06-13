Tel Aviv Pride Parade canceled amid fears of Iranian retaliation

Tel Aviv’s annual Pride Parade, one of the largest public events in Israel, has been canceled due to escalating security concerns following Israel’s overnight military offensive against Iran, officials announced Friday.
The cancellation comes amid fears of a large-scale Iranian response to Operation Rising Lion, launched by Israel early Friday to target Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure. The IDF confirmed that over 200 fighter jets struck multiple locations across Iran, including key nuclear sites and hideouts of senior military leaders, killing top Iranian commanders.
Home Front Command guidelines, issued in response to the expected retaliation, have suspended all educational activities and banned public gatherings and nonessential work across the country until further notice. The Pride Parade, which typically draws hundreds of thousands of participants and spectators, was officially postponed along with other major events, including mass anti-government protests planned for Saturday night.
Public transportation is also significantly limited. Major bus lines will operate only minimal routes, prioritizing hospitals and critical facilities, while Israel Railways announced the temporary closure of numerous stations and a reduction in service on key lines. Service will continue at hourly intervals on only three main routes.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Home Front Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo warned of prolonged alerts and urged the public to remain close to protected spaces. “This campaign may involve widespread alarms,” Milo said. “It is essential to seek shelter in secure areas—preferably reinforced rooms, shelters or approved public protection spaces.”
The military emphasized that alertness and readiness are required nationwide, and instructed citizens to use stairwells or interior rooms if no protected space is available nearby.
The National Security Council also issued new advisories for Israeli citizens abroad, urging them to avoid displaying Jewish or Israeli symbols in public, to refrain from sharing travel details on social media and to stay away from crowded events associated with Israel or Jewish communities. Israelis were advised to remain in close contact with local security services and follow all instructions in case of threats.
In a statement Friday morning, the IDF reiterated that the purpose of the operation was to preemptively neutralize an imminent threat posed by Iran’s military buildup and nuclear ambitions. “We are now in an extended state of emergency and preparing for the possibility of sustained confrontation,” the statement read.