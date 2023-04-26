Erdogan bestows medal of honor on Israelis for quake rescue

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan bestowed the medal of honor on IDF Homefront Command foreign rescue chief Col. (Res.) Golan Voch who commanded the military's rescue efforts during the mass earthquake that struck there and in Syria, last February and to Deputy Head of Mission in Israel's embassy in Ankara Nadav Markman.
Related stories:
The Turkish president honored representatives of 90 international delegations, that arrived to assist the stricken areas in the south of the country.
The Israeli delegation was among the first to arrive at the disaster area and had pulled 19 people alive, out of the wreckage.
Voch met with a family who was among those rescued by his team and told them that the ceremony in Ankara was held when Israel was marking Memorial Day for fallen IDF soldiers and victims of terror. "My heart is with the bereaved families in the military cemeteries," he said. "I was chosen to represent Israel in a meeting with Erdogan and the Turkish officials and I am proud of the IDF's efforts to save lives," he said.
Markman who provided assistance to the military delegation said he valued the appreciation exhibited by Turkey/ "The Israeli teams operated with valor and professionalism," he said adding that the cooperation between the IDF and the Foreign Ministry enabled the saving of lives and showed Israel's finer attributes.
Hours later, Erdogan cut short a live TV interview explaining he was feeling ill with an upset stomach and would rest at home. He also canceled campaign events scheduled for Wednesday, ahead of the landmark elections scheduled for May 14.