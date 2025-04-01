Iran threatens preemptive strike on base housing US bombers, report says

The Iranian military has called for a preemptive strike on Diego Garcia island, located about 1,100 miles south of India in the Indian Ocean, where strategic bombers have been stationed, in an effort to deter President Donald Trump from using the base to attack the Islamic Republic, according to a report in the British Telegraph.
The paper spoke with a senior Iranian official who said commanders in the Iranian military have been urging leaders to order if Trump's threats against Iran, become more serious.
"Discussions about the island have increased since the Americans stationed bombers there," the officials said. "The response to Trump's threats must come through action, not words. Every base in the region is within the range of our missiles."
The officials said Iran's missiles are ready to strike any target in the region that poses a threat, be it in Bahrain or Diego Garcia. "Commanders have been instructed to ensure that all missile launchers are prepared and that nuclear facilities are protected. They are preparing for an all-out war, with everything in place for the moment Trump decides to attack."
Satellite images released last week, showed at least three Northrop B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, along with transport and refueling aircraft, arriving at the base. These are capable of evading the most advanced air defense systems and carrying out lethal strikes.
Diego Garcia is the main island in the Chagos Archipelago, a British-owned territory in the Indian Ocean. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had expressed a desire to return the islands to Mauritius. According to the Telegraph, the future of the military base is a key point of contention in negotiations over the islands' transfer. As part of Starmer's proposal, the main island would be leased back to Britain for an annual fee of €90 million, allowing the U.S. to continue its military operations there.
A supporter of the Iranian regime in Tehran commented that the island should have been a target long before the U.S. stationed bombers there. "I find it highly unlikely that the country's top defense commanders, since the 1990s, have not considered a missile strike—whether ballistic or cruise missiles—on the Chagos Islands. If they haven't, they must have been very foolish," he said.
Earlier this week, Trump escalated his threats against Iran, which has refused direct negotiations with him over a new nuclear deal but has signaled willingness for indirect talks. Trump warned that if no new agreement is reached, Iran would face severe consequences. "If they don't make a deal, there will be bombings. Bombings of a kind they've never seen before," he told NBC. He also threatened to impose "secondary tariffs" on Iran, likely referring to sanctions that would prevent violators from conducting business with the U.S.
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, responded to the threats on Monday, promising that "the Zionist entity and the Americans will suffer a severe and powerful blow if they take any wrongful action." However, he also expressed doubt that Iran would be attacked by either Israel or the U.S., stating that such an attack was "highly unlikely."
Iranian state media, which serves as a mouthpiece for the regime, echoed these threats in response to Trump's remarks. The Tehran Times published an "exclusive" report claiming that Iran has already prepared missiles "capable of striking U.S.-related positions." The report stated that "a significant number of these missiles, ready for launch, are located in underground facilities scattered across the country, designed to withstand aerial attacks."