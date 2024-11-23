Missing Chabad emissary’s car found abandoned; suspected killed by Iran-linked cell

The disappearance of Chabad emissary Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday is now being treated as a terror attack, Israeli intelligence sources said on Saturday.

Mossad announced an "intensified investigation" after concluding that Kogan, who managed the kosher grocery store Rimon in Dubai, was likely kidnapped and murdered by an Uzbek terror cell allegedly directed by Iran to maintain plausible deniability.

Rabbi Zvi Kogan outside his kosher supermarket in Abu Dhabi ( Video: David Kepler )

Kogan, a close aide to Rabbi Levi Duchman, the chief rabbi of the Jewish community in the UAE, was last seen in Dubai on Thursday afternoon. His family reported their last contact with him was on Wednesday, prompting his wife to alert Chabad’s security officer when he failed to attend scheduled meetings.

Investigators believe Kogan drove to Al-Ain, approximately 90 minutes from Dubai, where his car was later found abandoned. His phone had been switched off, and preliminary findings suggest three Uzbek operatives tailed him after he left the grocery store.

These operatives, now believed to have killed Kogan, subsequently fled to Turkey. Israeli intelligence agencies are expected to coordinate with Turkish authorities to pursue leads.

A delegation from Israel has traveled to the UAE to assist in the investigation. Known for its comprehensive surveillance infrastructure, the UAE is regarded as the most monitored country in the world, with extensive closed-circuit cameras tracking nearly every street, raising hopes for a breakthrough in the case.

Rabbi Zvi Kogan at Holocaust memorial ceremony in UAE, 2021





Kogan, who married six months ago to a niece of Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg, the Chabad emissary killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks , was a prominent figure in the Jewish and Israeli community in the UAE. A local Israeli resident described him as "a kind and active member of the community" and said his disappearance has left his family and the community devastated.

The Prime Minister's Office, on behalf of Mossad, issued a statement: "Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan citizen and Chabad emissary residing in the United Arab Emirates, has been missing since Thursday afternoon. Following his disappearance and based on information suggesting a terrorist event, an intensive investigation has been launched in the UAE.

"Israeli intelligence and security agencies are working tirelessly out of concern for his safety and well-being. It should be noted that the National Security Council previously issued a Level 3 travel warning (moderate threat) for the UAE, advising against non-essential travel and recommending heightened precautions for those currently in the country."