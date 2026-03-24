Trump says Iran made a 'major energy-related concession to the US'

The US president described it as a 'positive development' and suggested the gift was related to the Strait of Hormuz, although he did not give details; 'It was a very big present, worth a tremendous amount of money'; The US and Iran are 'in negotiations right now'

|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Strait of Hormuz
Iran
Donald Trump
nuclear negotiations
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran had made "a major energy-related concession to the United States," describing it as a positive development, although he did not give details.
Trump suggested the gift was related to the Strait of Hormuz, the oil transit waterway that the United States has struggled to keep open.
2 View gallery
נשיא ארה"ב דונלד טראמפנשיא ארה"ב דונלד טראמפ
US President Donald Trump: 'Iran gave us a present'
(Photo: Alex Brandon/AP)
"They gave us a present and the present arrived today, and it was a very big present, worth a tremendous amount of money," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
"It wasn't nuclear, it was oil-and gas-related, and it was a very nice thing they did."
Trump, reiterating that he felt the United States had already won the war, indicated that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was disappointed in how quickly the campaign had gone.
"Pete didn't want it to be settled," he said, but did not give details.
2 View gallery
ספינות מכליות במפרץ ליד מיצרי הורמוז ליד עומאןספינות מכליות במפרץ ליד מיצרי הורמוז ליד עומאן
Oil tankers ready to enter the Strait of Hormuz
(Photo: Reuters/stringer)
Trump said the United States was talking to "the right people" in Iran in order to reach a deal to end hostilities, adding the Iranians wanted to reach a deal very badly.
"We're in negotiations right now" over Iran, he said, but would not provide details, particularly on whether U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner planned talks this week. He said Witkoff, Kushner, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were involved in negotiations.
Pakistan has said itis willing to host talks between the United States and Iran.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""