Iran offers dialogue, not oversight, as IAEA heads back to Tehran

Iran will host representatives from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the coming two weeks, the country's Foreign Ministry said Monday, but no inspections of nuclear facilities are expected during the visit.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei confirmed the planned talks just days after IAEA Director Rafael Grossi suggested Iran was open to renewed technical dialogue. However, Iranian officials clarified that the delegation’s purpose is limited to diplomatic engagement, not site access.

Iranian lawmakers chant 'Death to the US' and 'Death to Israel' during parliamentary session

Following its 12-day war with Israel, culminating in a ceasefire agreement mediated by the Trump administration , Iran's parliament suspended cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog. Lawmakers passed a new measure a day after the cease-fire, requiring any future IAEA inspections to receive approval from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Tehran has accused the IAEA of giving Israel justification to target Iranian nuclear sites during “Operation Rising Lion,” which began one day after the agency's Board of Governors passed a resolution accusing Iran of violating the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Under the NPT, Iran is obligated to allow IAEA oversight of its nuclear program. Iranian officials have previously warned that if its nuclear facilities are attacked, it may withdraw from the treaty entirely.

IAEA evacuated all its inspectors from Iran earlier this month amid security concerns. Grossi confirmed all personnel had returned safely to Vienna after remaining in Tehran throughout the recent military escalation. He has since emphasized the urgent need to restore monitoring and verification access.

1 View gallery IAEA chief Rafael Grossi ( Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger, AP )

On Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said it is prepared to draft a new protocol to explore future cooperation with the agency, with the upcoming talks focusing on technical matters.

The agency insists that its inspectors must regain access to nuclear sites, especially following the recent airstrikes. Of particular concern is the disappearance of more than 880 pounds of uranium enriched close to weapons-grade. The material was last known to be stored at an underground facility in Isfahan under IAEA supervision. Grossi noted the uranium’s current location is unknown, particularly after Iranian officials said it might be relocated in response to Israeli attacks.

Baghaei reiterated that Iran would only resume indirect nuclear talks with the United States if doing so aligns with Tehran’s national interests. He said Iran currently has no intention of initiating a 6th round of negotiations with Washington. Previous rounds—six in total—were held through Omani mediation, but were suspended following the outbreak of war between Iran and Israel last month, in which the United States also became involved.

A key point of contention remains the U.S. demand that Iran cease uranium enrichment on its own soil. Baghaei responded that, as a signatory to the NPT, Iran retains the right to enrich uranium.