Kidnapped American journalist Shelly Kittleson freed in Iraq, Rubio says

Iran-backed Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah said a day earlier that

it would free Kittleson

, who was kidnapped in central Baghdad last week, and said she must leave Iraq immediately. The group’s announcement came as tensions were running high ahead of President Donald

Trump’s deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz

or face escalated U.S. action, before Trump later

announced a two-week ceasefire with Tehran