High hopes at ceasefire talks as Israel sees possible deal by Friday; Trump: 'Deal very close'

A senior Israeli official said Wednesday that an announcement of a deal between Israel and Hamas — one that would include the release of 48 hostages and an end to more than two years of war in Gaza — could come as soon as Thursday or Friday, possibly as a gesture to U.S. President Donald Trump. The official said the release of hostages could begin as early as Saturday or early next week.

“There is great optimism,” the official told Ynet ahead of a possible announcement. “At this point, Hamas has few options left. There are still some details to close. We are very optimistic, but cautious. We must remember we’re dealing with a terrorist organization on the other side — they can bring us to the edge and then pull back.”

An Egyptian source involved in the negotiations told Sky News Arabia that mediators have urged both sides to sign the first stage of the agreement by Friday morning.

Offering an upbeat assessment, Trump said a deal was "very close" and that he may travel to the Middle East this weekend, possibly leaving as soon as Saturday, if an agreement is reached.

"It's something I think that will happen, got a good chance of happening," he said at the start of a White House event, referring to the potential for a breakthrough, after he was briefed by his team in Egypt.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Capitol Hill that there had been “good progress” in the Cairo talks and that he may travel to the region soon. He added that Trump himself might visit the Middle East if a deal is reached. “The president will have to make that decision, but I expect he’ll want to do it if the timing works,” Rubio said. “There’s been good progress today — things are moving in the right direction, though there’s still work to do.”

Rubio cautioned that those involved in the talks have “been here before and been disappointed,” but noted that “a lot of hard work is being done, and developments are happening hour by hour.” A White House official told CNN that no concrete plans had been made for Trump to travel to Egypt if an agreement is reached, but said “nothing is off the table.”

Signs of progress also appeared in Jerusalem, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has begun drafting a Cabinet resolution that would authorize the deal once its terms are finalized. However, annexes detailing the list of Palestinian security prisoners to be released — including roughly 250 serving life sentences — have not yet been completed.

Negotiators in Sharm el-Sheikh are still discussing those details. Netanyahu has instructed the Israeli team to reject Hamas’ demand to free four prominent prisoners: Marwan Barghouti, Ahmad Saadat, Hassan Salameh and Abbas al-Sayyid. “The prime minister’s position has always been not to release Barghouti or the others,” the senior official said.

Talks have included specific names of Palestinian prisoners to be exchanged for the 20 hostages believed to be alive. One of Hamas’s key demands is the release of Ibrahim Hamed , the former head of Hamas’ military wing in the West Bank during the second intifada. Israeli security sources described him as “a person with the capabilities of [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar and beyond.”

The Saudi channel Al Hadath reported that Hamas demanded guarantees that Israel would not re-arrest released prisoners. Israel, according to the report, refused to commit to handing over the bodies of Yahya and Mohammed Sinwar at this stage and demanded a timetable for the return of the hostages’ remains. Hamas is reportedly seeking a written pledge that Israel will not resume fighting after the deal.

Mediators are working to resolve remaining disputes, including the linkage between the release of hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli forces. The key sticking point has been Hamas’ demand that all 48 hostages — both living and dead — be released in parallel with a full Israeli withdrawal to what the group calls the “yellow line.” Israel insists that withdrawal will come only after the last hostage is released.

Sources familiar with the talks said both sides are nearing agreement that the first group of hostages will be freed while Israeli forces remain in Gaza, with full withdrawal to follow later. “Israel insists that any pullback must be according to the ‘yellow line’ on Trump’s map,” the senior Israeli official said, adding that mediators have floated a compromise proposal, though Israel “is not budging.”

Members of Israel’s negotiating team in Egypt said the talks now involve “fewer disputes and more details to finalize.” One official said, “The framework is clear: in the first stage, all living hostages and the bodies of those killed will be returned within 72 hours, and only then will Israel release prisoners. Even if Hamas says it can’t find all the bodies, we’re pressing for all 48.”

The officials added that Hamas sought to expand the number of prisoners to be released, but Israel refused. “We are not agreeing to release Nukhba operatives involved in the October 7 massacre,” one said. Hamas has reportedly handed Israel an updated list of the hostages still alive, which Israeli officials are reviewing.

Israeli officials told CNN on Wednesday they believe Hamas may be unable to locate the remains of all Israeli hostages presumed dead in Gaza, potentially complicating negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

Citing three unnamed Israeli sources, the report said Hamas does not know the whereabouts of some of the at least 26 hostages classified as dead. One official estimated the number of missing bodies at seven to nine; another put the figure between 10 and 15.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, attending the Sharm el-Sheikh talks, said a ceasefire could be reached “within hours.” He identified four key issues still under discussion and suggested that once agreement is reached on those, an official ceasefire announcement could follow.

“Netanyahu always has a Plan B to sabotage negotiations,” Fidan said at a joint press conference with Syria’s foreign minister. “But I don’t believe he has much room to maneuver now.” He added, “If progress is made today, we could announce a ceasefire in Gaza.”