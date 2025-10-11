Brother of soldier lynched in Ramallah: ‘His killer goes free, and I’m left with pain and tears’

Michael Nurzhitz said he has not yet received official notice regarding the release of those who participated in the lynching. “It’s inconceivable that 25 years to the day after my brother’s murder, which was seen all over the world, his killer will walk free,” he said. “My brother, a 33-year-old reservist, left behind his pregnant wife Irina and their son David, who never got to meet his father, only see his pictures.” “If they release the murderer,” Michael continued, “it’s clear that, alongside my family’s deep pain, the terrorist will return to terror, just like those released in the

Shalit deal