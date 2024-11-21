US Senate overwhelmingly rejects Sanders' proposals to halt arms transfers to Israel

The U.S. Senate decisively rejected overnight Thursday three proposals introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders, a progressive leader within the Democratic Party and outspoken critic of Israel, to halt arms transfers to Israel amid its war in Gaza.
The first proposal, which sought to block the transfer of tank shells to Israel, failed with 79 senators opposing and 18 supporting. The second, to stop the delivery of mortar shells, was rejected by a vote of 78-10. The third, aimed at halting the transfer of Boeing's JDAM kits, which convert unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions, was defeated 80-17.
All senators voting in favor were Democrats, while members from both parties opposed the measures. The Biden administration also came out against the proposals, sending a letter to Democratic senators ahead of the vote. “Providing military equipment to Israel is an investment in its long-term security as it faces threats from Iran and elsewhere,” the administration wrote, adding that it is “working continuously to improve conditions in Gaza.”
Sanders introduced six resolutions in total, seeking to block approximately $20 billion in U.S. arms transfers to Israel, but only three were brought to a vote.
For decades, strong bipartisan support for Israel in Congress has made it nearly impossible for proposals like those introduced by Sen. Sanders to pass. Still, supporters of the measures hoped a significant showing in the Senate would pressure the Israeli government and the Biden administration to take greater steps to prevent harm to Palestinian civilians in Gaza.
Ahead of the vote, Sanders argued that U.S. military aid to Israel violates American law prohibiting arms sales to those who commit human rights abuses. He cited the high number of child fatalities in Gaza and accused Israel of blocking humanitarian aid deliveries to the territory.
“It’s time to tell the Netanyahu government that it cannot use American taxpayer dollars and American weapons to violate U.S. and international law and our moral values,” Sanders said.
Opponents of the proposals argued that they were poorly timed, as Israel faces threats from Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran. “Israel is surrounded by enemies dedicated to its destruction,” Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is Jewish, said before the votes.
Last month, the Biden administration issued an ultimatum to Israel, warning that failure to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza within 30 days could result in a U.S. arms embargo. Last week, at the end of the deadline, Washington announced it had determined that Israel had "made progress" and was no longer obstructing aid deliveries to the territory.
Under U.S. law, Congress has the authority to block major arms sales to foreign countries by passing resolutions like those introduced by Sen. Sanders. Although no such resolution has ever passed Congress and survived a presidential veto, the law requires the Senate to vote on any submitted resolution.
Sanders, a prominent figure on the global stage since his surprising performance in the 2016 presidential primaries, is widely credited with forcing Hillary Clinton into a grueling, extended race that some believe contributed to her eventual loss to Donald Trump.
An independent rather than a Democrat, Sanders is considered a trailblazer for bringing the progressive wing to the forefront of U.S. politics, garnering widespread support among younger voters. In his youth, Sanders spent time volunteering on Kibbutz Sha'ar HaAmakim in Israel but has since become a vocal critic of Israeli policies.
