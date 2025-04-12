'My head is here, but my heart is there': Freed hostages mark first Passover home

Captivity survivors and relatives of those still held by Hamas mark second Passover Seder with emotional appeals to free the remaining 59 hostages: 'We must not forget them'

Ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hostage
Gaza
Karina Ariev
Edan Alexander
Eliya Cohen
Hamas
Sagui Dekel-Chen
Emily Damari
Ohad Ben Ami
Romi Gonen
Omer Wenkert
Gaza Strip
Survivors of captivity and their families took to social media on Saturday night, during the Passover Seder, to call for intensified efforts to secure the release of 59 hostages still held in Gaza.
Romi Gonen, who was freed from Hamas captivity after 471, posted on Instagram: “My first holiday back home. A holiday that doesn’t really feel like one. My head is here, but my heart is there. I want to celebrate, but the difficulty is overwhelming. Please—leave an empty chair. Wear a hostage pin, a sticker. We must not forget them.” She added red heart and hostage-pin emojis to her message.
5 View gallery
ליל סדר סטורי רומי גונן פסח אינסטגרם חטופיםליל סדר סטורי רומי גונן פסח אינסטגרם חטופים
Romi Gonen's post
5 View gallery
אמילי דמארי שורדת שבי השבי פרסמה סטורי אינסטגרם ליל סדר הסדר פסח חגאמילי דמארי שורדת שבי השבי פרסמה סטורי אינסטגרם ליל סדר הסדר פסח חג
Emily Damari's post
Emily Damari, who was held in captivity with Gonen, shared an image of the yellow hostage ribbon emblem placed on a chair beside the Passover table.
Avital Dekel-Chen, wife of former hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen, shared an emotional Instagram post detailing the changes since last year, when her husband was still a captive: “Someone asked what I missed most during the holiday. Honestly? The car rides with Sagui during Passover. We would always visit my family—get ready, dress in white, put on music and drive. That hour in the car was the best part of the holiday—quiet, conversations and a feeling of freedom.”
5 View gallery
שגיא דקל חן אביטל דקל חן סטורי אינסטגרם פסח ליל סדר הסדרשגיא דקל חן אביטל דקל חן סטורי אינסטגרם פסח ליל סדר הסדר
Avital and Sagui Dekel-Chen with their daughters
5 View gallery
שגיא דקל חן אביטל חטוף חטופים שורד שבי פסח ליל סדר הסדר חג סטורי אינסטגרםשגיא דקל חן אביטל חטוף חטופים שורד שבי פסח ליל סדר הסדר חג סטורי אינסטגרם
“Last year, when Sagui wasn’t with me, I couldn’t bring myself to drive alone with the girls. It was so hard I decided to host everyone instead—30 people in my house—just so I wouldn’t have to make the trip by myself. Shahar was four months old. I dressed the girls in white, but Shahar and I ‘rebelled’ and wore green. A year has passed. Today I put on white again, got in the car, turned on music—and Sagui is beside me. I hope this holiday brings good news and that all families can once again enjoy their journey to their loved ones.”
The family of released hostage Ohad Ben Ami shared a video of him sitting alone at an empty holiday table. Earlier, his daughter Ella posted a photo of him driving, captioned: “On my way to the holiday dinner, I wonder—what is freedom? ‘Liberty, release, the status of a free person. From slavery to freedom.’ Just like that. Freedom belongs to every single one of us.”
Captivity survivor Ohad Ben Ami on Passover eve
(Video: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)
Former hostage Karina Ariev also posted on Instagram, sharing a photo of her holiday table. “Passover is upon us, the holiday of freedom is just around the corner, spring is beginning to bloom—and 59 hostages are still in Hamas captivity,” she wrote. “For the second time, they are experiencing none of this—only hunger, despair, pain, abuse and decline.”
In a poignant message, she continued: “When we ask the Four Questions, everyone should ask themselves—how are we living in this reality? What can each of us do to help save our loved ones? Everyone must come out of Egypt! No one should be left behind! May this holiday of freedom bring true liberation, may all the hostages return, may all the soldiers defending us come back safely and may we truly flourish as a united people!”
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Fellow former hostage Eliya Cohen posted a blunt and emotional story: “Holiday of freedom? Say that to those still tied by the feet, begging for a piece of stale flatbread to survive. Every year we talk about remembering the Exodus—what about remembering those still left behind? Sure, we have matzah, maror and wine—but the hostages? You forgot them at the holiday table.”
Omer Wenkert, who was released alongside Eliyah, shared photos of hostages Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa-Dala, with a clear message: “All of them. Now!”
5 View gallery
Omer Wenkert's postOmer Wenkert's post
Omer Wenkert's post
Meanwhile, Hamas released on Saturday evening a propaganda video showing proof of life from Edan Alexander, an American-Israeli soldier held hostage for 554 days.
The family of the captive soldier has authorized the release of an image from the terror group’s psychological warfare video.
“As we gather for the holiday evening in the U.S., our family in Israel is preparing to sit around the Passover table,” the family said in a statement. “Edan, a lone soldier who made Aliyah and enlisted in the Golani Brigade to defend the country and its citizens, remains in Hamas captivity. As you mark the festival of freedom, remember that there is no true freedom while Edan and 58 other hostages are still not home.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""