'My head is here, but my heart is there': Freed hostages mark first Passover home

Romi Gonen, who was freed from Hamas captivity after 471, posted on Instagram: “My first holiday back home. A holiday that doesn’t really feel like one. My head is here, but my heart is there. I want to celebrate, but the difficulty is overwhelming. Please—leave an empty chair. Wear a hostage pin, a sticker. We must not forget them.” She added red heart and hostage-pin emojis to her message.
Emily Damari, who was held in captivity with Gonen, shared an image of the yellow hostage ribbon emblem placed on a chair beside the Passover table.
Avital Dekel-Chen, wife of former hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen, shared an emotional Instagram post detailing the changes since last year, when her husband was still a captive: “Someone asked what I missed most during the holiday. Honestly? The car rides with Sagui during Passover. We would always visit my family—get ready, dress in white, put on music and drive. That hour in the car was the best part of the holiday—quiet, conversations and a feeling of freedom.”
“Last year, when Sagui wasn’t with me, I couldn’t bring myself to drive alone with the girls. It was so hard I decided to host everyone instead—30 people in my house—just so I wouldn’t have to make the trip by myself. Shahar was four months old. I dressed the girls in white, but Shahar and I ‘rebelled’ and wore green. A year has passed. Today I put on white again, got in the car, turned on music—and Sagui is beside me. I hope this holiday brings good news and that all families can once again enjoy their journey to their loved ones.”
The family of released hostage Ohad Ben Ami shared a video of him sitting alone at an empty holiday table. Earlier, his daughter Ella posted a photo of him driving, captioned: “On my way to the holiday dinner, I wonder—what is freedom? ‘Liberty, release, the status of a free person. From slavery to freedom.’ Just like that. Freedom belongs to every single one of us.”
Former hostage Karina Ariev also posted on Instagram, sharing a photo of her holiday table. “Passover is upon us, the holiday of freedom is just around the corner, spring is beginning to bloom—and 59 hostages are still in Hamas captivity,” she wrote. “For the second time, they are experiencing none of this—only hunger, despair, pain, abuse and decline.”
In a poignant message, she continued: “When we ask the Four Questions, everyone should ask themselves—how are we living in this reality? What can each of us do to help save our loved ones? Everyone must come out of Egypt! No one should be left behind! May this holiday of freedom bring true liberation, may all the hostages return, may all the soldiers defending us come back safely and may we truly flourish as a united people!”
Fellow former hostage Eliya Cohen posted a blunt and emotional story: “Holiday of freedom? Say that to those still tied by the feet, begging for a piece of stale flatbread to survive. Every year we talk about remembering the Exodus—what about remembering those still left behind? Sure, we have matzah, maror and wine—but the hostages? You forgot them at the holiday table.”
Omer Wenkert, who was released alongside Eliyah, shared photos of hostages Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa-Dala, with a clear message: “All of them. Now!”
Meanwhile, Hamas released on Saturday evening a propaganda video showing proof of life from Edan Alexander, an American-Israeli soldier held hostage for 554 days.
The family of the captive soldier has authorized the release of an image from the terror group’s psychological warfare video.
“As we gather for the holiday evening in the U.S., our family in Israel is preparing to sit around the Passover table,” the family said in a statement. “Edan, a lone soldier who made Aliyah and enlisted in the Golani Brigade to defend the country and its citizens, remains in Hamas captivity. As you mark the festival of freedom, remember that there is no true freedom while Edan and 58 other hostages are still not home.