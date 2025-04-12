'My head is here, but my heart is there': Freed hostages mark first Passover home

, posted on Instagram: “My first holiday back home. A holiday that doesn’t really feel like one. My head is here, but my heart is there. I want to celebrate, but the difficulty is overwhelming. Please—leave an empty chair. Wear a hostage pin, a sticker. We must not forget them.” She added red heart and hostage-pin emojis to her message.

, posted on Instagram: “My first holiday back home. A holiday that doesn’t really feel like one. My head is here, but my heart is there. I want to celebrate, but the difficulty is overwhelming. Please—leave an empty chair. Wear a hostage pin, a sticker. We must not forget them.” She added red heart and hostage-pin emojis to her message.

, shared an emotional Instagram post detailing the changes since last year, when her husband was still a captive: “Someone asked what I missed most during the holiday. Honestly? The car rides with Sagui during Passover. We would always visit my family—get ready, dress in white, put on music and drive. That hour in the car was the best part of the holiday—quiet, conversations and a feeling of freedom.”

, shared an emotional Instagram post detailing the changes since last year, when her husband was still a captive: “Someone asked what I missed most during the holiday. Honestly? The car rides with Sagui during Passover. We would always visit my family—get ready, dress in white, put on music and drive. That hour in the car was the best part of the holiday—quiet, conversations and a feeling of freedom.”