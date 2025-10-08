Ben-Gvir visits Temple Mount, again violating status quo

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the Temple Mount Wednesday morning, in contravention of the status quo and in the midst of negotiations in Egypt on a hostage deal and an end to the war.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the Temple Mount Wednesday morning, in contravention of the status quo and in the midst of negotiations in Egypt on a hostage deal and an end to the war.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the Temple Mount Wednesday morning, in contravention of the status quo and in the midst of negotiations in Egypt on a hostage deal and an end to the war.

Ben-Gvir said he was going up “to pray for victory in the war, the destruction of Hamas and the return of the hostages.”

Ben-Gvir said he was going up “to pray for victory in the war, the destruction of Hamas and the return of the hostages.”

Ben-Gvir said he was going up “to pray for victory in the war, the destruction of Hamas and the return of the hostages.”

, then watching dozens of Jews praying and prostrating there, days after the police replied to an inquiry on the matter and ruled that “the rules on the Mount have not changed.” At the time Ben-Gvir said that “we must also say honestly: there is very significant progress in governance, in sovereignty. Pictures of Jews praying here.

, then watching dozens of Jews praying and prostrating there, days after the police replied to an inquiry on the matter and ruled that “the rules on the Mount have not changed.” At the time Ben-Gvir said that “we must also say honestly: there is very significant progress in governance, in sovereignty. Pictures of Jews praying here.

and said at the time that the visit was “a deviation from the status quo,” Adding that: “Determination of policy on the Temple Mount is subject directly to the government and its head."

and said at the time that the visit was “a deviation from the status quo,” Adding that: “Determination of policy on the Temple Mount is subject directly to the government and its head."