PM Naftali Bennet

Bennett tests positive for COVID

After meeting with American secretary of state Blinken and police commissioner Shabtai, Bennett confirmed with virus; his office says PM to continue working from home including consultations with security officials following Sunday terror attack

Ynet |
Published: 03.28.22, 09:56
Prime Minister Naftali Bennet has been confirmed positive for COVID on Monday morning.
    • "The Prime Minister is feeling well and will continue his daily routine from home", the Prime Minister's office said.
    PM Naftali Bennet
    (Photo: AFP)
    Bennett will hold meetings on the security situation following the terror attack in Hadera on Sunday. The Defense Minister, the Minister of Public Security, the IDF Chief of Staff, the Head of Shin Bet, the police commissioner, and other officials will all take part in Monday morning's meeting.
    Bennett visited the police station in Hadera after the attack on Sunday, and was photographed with police commissioner Kobi Shabtai who also tested positive for the virus on Monday.
    Bennett and Shabtai at the Hadera police station
    (Photo: Israel police)
    Bennett also met with the American Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier on Sunday- the two were photographed shaking hands.
    PM Bennett and American Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a press meeting
    (Photo: Olivia Potosi, Flash 90)
    The COVID reproduction number has been above 1 throughout the past few days, what indicates that the virus was continuing to spread.
    A total of 71,575 active COVID cases were confirmed in Israel, of them 287 are in critical condition.
    On an optimistic note, director of the health ministry Professor Nachman Ash said yesterday that "in the last few days we are seeing moderation", regarding the stabilization of the reproduction number.
    Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu wished Bennett a fast recovery in his tweet- "Health before everything". Foreign minister Yair Lapid also tweeted "Get well soon Prime Minister. Be healthy brother".
