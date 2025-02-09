'Outrageous and preposterous': Herzog slams BBC for equating Hamas hostages with Palestinian prisoners

President rejects interviewer’s claim of abuse against Palestinian prisoners, calling on network to change its approach and stressing October 7 constituted 'attack on the free world'

Ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
October 7
Hamas
terrorist
Isaac Herzog
BBC
President Isaac Herzog criticized the BBC on Sunday for equating Palestinian prisoners with Israeli hostages taken by Hamas, calling the comparison “outrageous and preposterous.”
Speaking on BBC’s Sunday Morning News, Herzog rejected interviewer Laura Kuenssberg’s claim that Palestinian prisoners face abuse and harsh conditions in Israeli jails, stressing that Israel abides by the rule of law and judicial oversight.
President Isaac Herzog in interview on the BBC Sunday Morning News
Herzog emphasized that some Palestinian inmates even preferred to stay in Israeli prisons rather than return to Gaza.
He urged the BBC to change its approach, calling the October 7 Hamas attack “an attack on the entire free world” and defending Israel’s efforts to prevent further terrorism.
2 View gallery
הנשיא הרצוג בריאיון לחדשות הבוקר ב-BBCהנשיא הרצוג בריאיון לחדשות הבוקר ב-BBC
Laura Kuenssberg of the BBC's Sunday Morning News interviews President Isaac Herzog
(Photo: Screenshot)
"What we are doing when we are catching terrorists who carried out these atrocities, we are simply preventing them from taking on further attacks against humanity,” Herzog also said.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The president also described the dire conditions faced by the hostages, referencing the release of Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben Ami and Or Levy, who returned emaciated and injured on Saturday after 491 days in captivity.
2 View gallery
קולאז תמונה מחולקת ל6 לפני אחרי אוהד בן עמי, אור לוי, אלי שרעביקולאז תמונה מחולקת ל6 לפני אחרי אוהד בן עמי, אור לוי, אלי שרעבי
Before and after photos of the hostages returned on Saturday
"They were held in tunnels throughout the entire period," Herzog said. "They had no contact with the outside world. They hardly ate. They returned completely emaciated, and they suffered from a huge amount of bruises, pain and wounds, and of course, we haven't even talked about their mental state yet. The level of suffering they endured is shocking, and we remain extremely concerned about the fate of the 76 hostages still in Gaza.”
The BBC has faced ongoing criticism for its coverage of the Israel-Hamas war. A recent Telegraph report accused the network of over 1,500 violations of its own editorial guidelines and a pattern of bias against Israel in its reporting.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""