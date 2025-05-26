Gaza aid center remains closed due to 'logistical difficulties' as controversy grows over its funding

The main humanitarian aid distribution center in Gaza’s Tel al-Sultan neighborhood remained closed Monday for a second consecutive day due to what Israeli officials described as "logistical difficulties." Despite initial plans to open the center, which would be the first of several, Israeli sources stressed that the operational issues were unrelated to Israel. A decision on its opening is expected following another assessment Tuesday.
“There are operational and logistical problems on the side of the American company,” Israeli officials said. “Israel is not the bottleneck in this process. There's cautious optimism for tomorrow, but no guarantees.”
The delay follows a decision last week by Israel’s security cabinet, without an official vote, to resume aid transfers to Gaza after a two-month halt, amid growing pressure from the United States to avert a humanitarian crisis. The Tel al-Sultan site was to be the first of four centers to open gradually—two others in southern Gaza and one near the Netzarim corridor.
The plan is part of an ambitious initiative led by the Switzerland-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which has yet to launch operations despite being scheduled to begin May 24. The initiative, backed by the U.S. and Israel, aimed to distribute food to 1.2 million Palestinians while bypassing Hamas. Under the plan, aid was to be delivered at secure distribution centers following security checks.
However, the project has been mired in controversy. GHF CEO Jake Wood resigned overnight, criticizing the program and hinting at threats to the organization's independence. “It is clear this program cannot be implemented while upholding the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence—principles I will not compromise,” he stated.
Even before its launch, the project faced criticism from international organizations, including the United Nations, which warned it undermined core humanitarian norms. Swiss authorities reportedly considered a criminal investigation into the GHF following complaints that the organization was not neutral and was contributing to forced displacement. GHF has denied the allegations, saying it adheres strictly to humanitarian principles.
Lapid: Israel funding Gaza aid via shell companies
In a speech to the Knesset Monday, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid accused the Israeli government of secretly funding the GHF through front companies. Referring to Wood’s resignation, Lapid said, “He realized he was being played,” and called on the government to “take responsibility” for its actions.
Lapid claimed both GHF and its logistical partner SRS were registered in November 2024 by the same attorney, as also reported in a New York Times investigation. “Originally, the companies claimed Gulf states would fund the operation, but those countries declined over concerns about how the organizations were established and managed. Yet somehow $100 million suddenly appeared in their budgets,” he said.
According to Lapid, GHF officials claimed the funding came from “a Western European country,” but no such country has confirmed the donation. “Why would a state that donates to humanitarian aid want to hide it? Why would anyone give $100 million to an unknown organization and keep it secret?”
He continued, “If this money is from Israel—if it comes from the state budget—then the public deserves transparency. If the government is hiding this, it’s not just a deception of Israeli citizens, but one of the worst diplomatic missteps in our history.”
Lapid concluded: “If Israel is funding humanitarian aid in Gaza, say so publicly. Tell the world: ‘Yes, we are feeding children in Gaza.’ That is what distinguishes us from Hamas—a democratic state governed by law versus a murderous terror organization.”
Despite firm denials from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Finance Ministry, no clear answer has been provided about who is funding the aid operation. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Netanyahu stated, “Israel is not funding humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s office also denied any Israeli role in financing the GHF.
Hamas executes 4 over aid truck looting
In a separate development, Reuters reported that Hamas executed four Palestinian men accused of looting humanitarian aid trucks. The report added that a tribal leader in southern Gaza has clashed with Hamas over the security of aid convoys.
According to sources cited by Reuters, the four men were involved in an incident last week during which six Hamas-affiliated security personnel were killed in an Israeli airstrike while trying to prevent gangs from taking over aid trucks. A source referred to the executed men as “criminals” responsible for the looting and the deaths of the convoy’s security personnel.