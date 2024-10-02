Taking advantage of Iran missile strike, burglar loots Tel Aviv homes as residents run for cover

While Israelis were dealing with a massive missile attack launched by Iran on Tuesday and grappling with the news of a deadly shooting in Tel Aviv's Jaffa quarter that killed seven people, some criminals took advantage of the chaos. Amid air raid sirens and residents seeking shelter, a burglar broke into several homes in Tel Aviv’s southern Levinsky neighborhood.
Idan Matalon, a local, said his neighbors’ belongings were stolen while they were in bomb shelters. "After the sirens ended, we returned home and realized a burglar had broken in while we were in the shelter," Matalon said. "I saw on my security camera that someone entered the building stairwell an hour before the sirens and lurked there."
He added that, during the sirens, the burglar waited until everyone evacuated to shelters, then broke into apartments on the first floor, stealing a computer, wallet and bag before fleeing. "We are still checking what was taken and from whom," he said.
The Iranian missile barrage, launched in multiple waves, involved approximately 180 missiles. A significant number were intercepted, though some hit central and southern Israel. Several people sustained minor injuries from shrapnel. A Palestinian resident of Gaza was reportedly killed by missile fragments in the West Bank city of Jericho.
The missile attack followed a deadly shooting in Jaffa earlier in the day, where two gunmen opened fire on light rail passengers and pedestrians on Jerusalem Boulevard, killing seven and wounding 16 others. Israeli security forces shot and killed the two attackers.