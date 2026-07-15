Newly revealed recording details US effort to stop declaration of Israeli statehood

How would the past 78 years of Jewish history have looked if a state had never been established? It is a question that is extremely difficult to answer, but a recording revealed this week by Ben-Gurion House in Tel Aviv shows that the Jewish people came closer to that reality than many might realize.
In the rare historic recording of Isser Harel, the first head of the Shin Bet security agency and the second head of the Mossad, Harel gives a personal account of the days surrounding the establishment of the state during a meeting with students at the private home of Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, after his death.
During the meeting, Harel described a severe warning Ben-Gurion received from the United States, which urged him not to declare the establishment of the state.
“I remember that at that time Ben-Gurion held a symposium among Haganah commanders,” Harel said. “He asked what weapons we had, what the other side had, what our plans were and what the other side’s plans were. I remember that while I was sitting in line waiting to speak with Ben-Gurion, one of the Haganah commanders came out of his room and signaled to everyone that Ben-Gurion was having delusions.”
According to Harel, at another critical moment, “the whole world already knew that Ben-Gurion was determined to declare the state. Then came a warning from the United States. U.S. Secretary of State George Marshall sent a severe warning: ‘Know that if you declare the state, Arab countries will attack you and you have no chance of standing against them. Know that we will not lift a finger and we will not stand by your side. Do not declare the state.’”
Harel added: “If the state had not been declared at that time, it would not have been established. Simply put, an opportunity that had been missed would never have been restored. We know for ourselves the situation that exists in the Middle East.”
Regarding the military threat on the eve of the war, Harel said: “One of the major issues was the question of whether the Arab Legion would enter the war or not. The Legion was the best-trained and best-equipped army. It was under British command and was considered the best Arab army. Since our forces were very limited, you can imagine how important it was to know how King Abdullah of Jordan would act at that time.”
“At a critical moment, one of the experts traveled with Golda Meir to Abdullah to ask him directly. He was less extreme in the Arab world, and Abdullah said: ‘If you declare a state, I have no choice — I will enter the war.’”
Nelly Markman, CEO of Ben-Gurion House in Tel Aviv, said: “Isser Harel’s testimony illustrates the complexity, responsibility and statesmanship that characterized the country’s leadership in its early days. The recording can be heard on our social media platforms.”