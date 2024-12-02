Shin Bet uncovers widespread Iran campaign targeting Israeli officials

The Shin Bet on Monday said it exposed 200 attempts of cyber attacks by Iranian operatives, targeting Israelis including public figures.
"The Shin Bet uncovered an Iranian phishing campaign aimed at Israeli citizens, some senior members of the security echelons, politicians, members of academia, journalists and others," the Shin Bet said in a statement.
"The aim of the Iranian campaign was to get access to computerized media systems: e-mail, computers, smartphones) of Israelis the Iranians planned to attack, in order to access personal information such as home addresses, contacts and places where they regularly stay. This information is then to be used by the Iranians to attack Israeli officials using enlisted operatives. Nine such local cells enlisted by Iran to carry out missions on its behalf, were discovered in recent months."
The security agency said most Israelis targeted in the campaign are approached over WhatsApp, Telegram or email with an appropriate cover story prepared for each target, to avoid suspicion.
The method is to cause the target to download an app containing malware on to his computer or phone, or to refer the targets to an internet site that poses as a legitimate service, but requires personal information to be given, such as a private or professional email address.
After the target reveals the address and a password, the Iranian operatives then take that information and through it accesses the target's devices.
After the Shin Bet identified the malicious campaign, an investigation was launched which revealed the extent of the attacks and identified its targets. They were informed and were advised what steps must be taken to avert danger and bolster their online security systems.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
"This is an additional significant threat from Iran aimed at carrying out attacks and assassinations," a Shin Bet official said. "We ask for increased alert because such cyber strikes can be avoided by proper awareness, and cautions behavior online.