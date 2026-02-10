Two terrorists with Israeli citizenship will be deported; Netanyahu: 'Many more are on the way'

The law, which was approved by the Knesset in February 2023

, applies to individuals who were convicted of a terrorist act, sentenced to actual prison time, and who themselves—or through someone acting on their behalf—received a salary or compensation from the Palestinian Authority. If all three conditions are met, the law requires the interior minister, within seven working days, to notify the individual of the intent to petition the court to revoke their Israeli citizenship, with the individual given the opportunity to appeal. If the presumption that the individual receives stipends from the Palestinian Authority is not rebutted, and the court revokes the citizenship, the terrorist will be deported from Israel to the territory of the Palestinian Authority upon completion of their prison sentence.