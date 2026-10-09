Congressional candidate caught on camera hurling antisemitic insults at Israeli father

A U.S. congressional candidate was arrested on suspicion of committing a hate crime after verbally attacking an Israeli father who was driving his young son to school. Matthew Arndt, the Green Party's candidate in Wisconsin, was filmed calling the father a "fucking traitor" and shouting "Fuck Israel." Arndt himself encouraged the publicity that ultimately led to his arrest. "Post this on social media. I'm running for Congress," he shouted at the father.

The incident occurred Thursday morning in Mequon, a suburb of Milwaukee. The Israeli man's car had a sticker featuring an Israeli flag and the words "Fuck Hamas." The father said Arndt began tailgating him for no apparent reason, overtook his vehicle, rolled down his window and shouted insults about Israel and Jews. Arndt then swerved between lanes in front of him. "Iwasn't sure if he was trying to get me off the road," the Israeli man told a local radio station.

Video caption: Congressional candidate arrested on suspicion of committing a hate crime

The father photographed Arndt's license plate and followed him to a gas station, where he confronted him and began recording. Arndt also hurled insults at the "Israel lobby," shouted "Free Palestine" and identified himself by name. "You're a great guy. I'm definitely gonna vote for you," the father replied sarcastically. His young son was sitting in the back seat and, according to the father, was becoming increasingly distressed.

The father, who has lived in the United States for about 12 years, said he grew up in a community that lost more than 100 people in the October 7 massacre. He stressed that the sticker was directed at Hamas. "I have nothing against the Palestinians. I definitely have an issue with an organization that wants the Jews dead," he said.

Matthew Arndt

Speaking about the congressional candidate, he added: "The first thought that comes to mind is, even if I disagree with someone, I would never want someone that acts like this to run for Congress."

Arndt, 54, an accountant and investment adviser, claimed the Israeli man had followed and harassed him. He apologized for his behavior but insisted that "the message stands" and that his remarks were directed at Israel, not Jews. "The only mistake I made here is not giving a calmer message," he said.

Police described the congressional candidate's remarks as antisemitic. No charges have yet been filed, but his party condemned his behavior. "Shouting obscenities at someone in a parking lot doesn't advance that cause," the Green Party said.