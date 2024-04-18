Israeli forces foil Islamic State terrorist plot, one suspect detained

Shin Bet, Police and IDF say suspect apprehended near Ramallah after trying to flee and snatch a weapon from an officer

Israeli security forces have detained a suspected Islamic State operative poised to carry out an immediate attack, the Shin Bet, Israel Police and the IDF said in a joint statement on Thursday.
"Acting on intelligence from the Shin Bet, undercover Border Police units, supported by IDF troops, conducted a nighttime raid in the West Bank town of Beitunia near Ramallah," the statement read.
(Photo: Israel Police)
"The forces surrounded a building housing the suspect, who was apprehended after he attempted to flee and snatch a weapon from an officer."
The authorities confirmed that the suspect was planning an imminent terrorist attack.
Last month, the Shin Bet said that it had broken up a terror cell planning Islamic State-style attacks. The four cell members, all from near the West Bank village of Tarqumiyah near Hebron, had prepared 100 explosive devices after learning from online videos and instructions provided by Islamic State members abroad.
In January, Israel Police and the Shin Bet said that they thwarted a planned attack against security forces by two Islamic State supporters from East Jerusalem. The two from the Jabel Mukaber neighborhood were arrested separately last month and indictments are expected to be filed against them soon.
