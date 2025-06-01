Still embroiled in a multifront war, Israel finds itself with no Shin Bet chief

Outgoing head of the Shin Bet security agency, Ronen Bar, will be resigning in two weeks and no replacement has been confirmed, leaving Israel without someone in the critical role.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu named outgoing IDF general David Zini as his choice to take over the leadership of the Shin Bet despite a ruling in the Supreme Court that Netanyahu could not be involved in appointing his replacement because he was in a conflict of interest over the Qatargate scandal, the promotion of the interests of Doha during the war, from inside the Prime Minister's Office.
Bar's resignation came after the government tried to dismiss him, claiming a loss of confidence, while opponents of the prime minister said his dismissal was because he was investigating close Netanyahu aides.
The confirmation process for a new security chief requires the commission that approves high-level positions, and is headed by former Supreme Court Justice Asher Grunis, who is traveling and will be outside the country until June 20, five days after Bar leaves office. The committee is also short two members required for it to convene and vote and they have not been appointed by the government.
One sitting member, Professor Talia Einhorn, a staunch supporter of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, must recuse herself because she is the mother of the prime minister's close advisor, Israel Einhorn, who is wanted for questioning by the police for his involvement in the Qatargate. He has not returned to Israel since the scandal broke.
Two other close aides are under investigation by Shin Bet and are suspected of subverting national security, including Einhorn's business partner, Netanyahu's media advisor, Jonathan Urich.
Bar would have to extend his tenure or be replaced by a temporary Shin Bet chief, which is ill-advised at times of war.
Netanyahu also named Yehuda Cohen to step in as interim head of Israel's Public Service Commissioner, who must, by law, advise the commission before approving any candidate for the Shin Bet.
But Cohen is himself under investigation by the Public Service Commission and therefore, his appointment even as interim commissioner would likely be struck down by the Supreme Court. Without a commissioner in place, the authority must be transferred to a sitting Supreme Court justice.