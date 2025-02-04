Iran working on secret 'shortcut' to nuclear bomb, report says

Amid tensions between Tehran and Washington and former U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on attacking Iran's nuclear facilities, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, "We need to apply more pressure to Iran until they stop doing the activities that they’re doing." In an interview with Fox News, he added, “They’re [Iran] trying to ultimately get to a nuclear weapon.”
Meanwhile, The New York Times reported on Tuesday that new intelligence on Iran’s nuclear program has convinced U.S. officials that a secret team of scientists in Tehran is exploring new development options.
Sources said this intelligence was gathered in recent months under former U.S. president Joe Biden’s administration and passed to incumbent President Donal Trump's incoming national security team. The assessment warned that Iranian engineers and scientists are seeking a "shortcut" to turn their growing stockpile of nuclear fuel into a functional weapon within months.
U.S. officials still believe Iran, led by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has not yet decided to build a nuclear weapon but suspect it may consider doing so as a deterrent against a potential U.S. or Israeli strike.
According to the American outlet, Iran has the knowledge to develop a crude nuclear weapon using an outdated but faster method. Such a weapon wouldn’t be small enough for a ballistic missile and would likely be unreliable, making it less suitable for an immediate attack.
However, officials warned that Iran could quickly develop a basic device, conduct a test and declare itself a nuclear power. While such a weapon might not be effective against Israel, it could serve as a deterrent.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump are set to discuss the Iranian threat in their meeting set for Tuesday. About a week and a half ago, Trump said "it would be nice,” if the Iran issue could be resolved without Israel attacking its military facilities. When asked if he would support an Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites, Trump said, "I won’t answer that question.”
In a previous Fox News interview, Trump stressed that Iran "cannot have nuclear weapons." The Financial Times recently reported that Trump was open to diplomatic solutions before increasing pressure on Tehran.
A former senior Israeli official told the paper, "I don’t see the Trump administration using force early on without at least trying other approaches. That doesn’t align with his stance that wars started under Biden and that he’s going to end them."
Iran has signaled its willingness to negotiate, though analysts believe any talks would be difficult for both sides. Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Mokhber recently said at the Davos Forum that he hopes Trump will be "more serious, more focused and more realistic" in dealings with Tehran.
He acknowledged the economic burden of sanctions but denied Tehran’s involvement in the activities of Hamas, Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis, saying, "We’ve never had proxies." Meanwhile, Saudi news outlet Al-Hadath reported that Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed willingness to negotiate with the U.S.