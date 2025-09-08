‘I heard gunfire, saw panic and closed in’: Haredi soldier who killed terrorists shares moment of attack

An IDF soldier who shot dead two Palestinian terrorists in Monday’s attack at a busy Jerusalem junction said he realized he had to “close in” the moment he recognized the scene as a terror attack.
“I was at the junction and heard gunfire,” said Sergeant S., a member of the all ultra-Orthodox Hasmonean Brigade. “I ran out to the bus stop and saw the terrorists. A few civilians and I identified them and opened fire until we saw they were fully neutralized, then we moved in to help the wounded. I’m glad I was able to do it.”
The soldier’s actions stopped the two attackers, identified as Muthana Amro and Mohammed Taha, who killed six Israelis at the Ramot Junction: Rabbi Mordechai Steintzeg, known as Dr. Mark; Sarah Mendelson; Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Pash; Yaakov Pinto; Rabbi Yosef David; and Yisrael Metzner.
According to the army, S. acted in coordination with a civilian — a yeshiva student who opened fire with an old pistol he had inherited from his grandfather, a longtime police volunteer. The gun had passed between family members in recent months before reaching the man, who holds a valid license. Witnesses said he emptied a magazine at the assailants before giving testimony to police.
Hasmonean Brigade Commander Col. Avinoam Emunah praised the soldier, writing that the incident “is further proof of the great significance of establishing the brigade and training Haredi fighters to bear arms, to be ready for combat and to neutralize any threat wherever it appears.”
The attack began shortly after 10 a.m. when the gunmen, residents of Qatanna and al-Qubeiba northwest of Jerusalem, opened fire at commuters waiting at a bus stop. Bullets struck two buses, lines 62 and 320, leaving six people dead and others wounded, including several in serious condition. Authorities said the assailants had infiltrated Israel through a breach in the West Bank separation barrier. Police also detained a suspect from East Jerusalem and said his involvement was under investigation.
At the capital's Shaare Zedek Medical Center, a man going by Yaakov Israel Gueta described to Ynet the shock of learning his mother, Osnat, had been gravely wounded. “When I heard, my heart skipped a beat — Ramot Junction is just two stops from our home,” he said. “The doctor says she took bullets to the stomach. With God’s help, she will recover quickly.”
Gueta added: “She’s coming out of surgery. I ask everyone to pray that this suffering ends. My mother has always lived for kindness and giving. We are six siblings — three of the children are still in religious school and don’t know anything yet. We’ll update them when they return home.”