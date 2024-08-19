'If the terrorist had entered the synagogue it could have been a tragedy'

The bombing attack in Tel Aviv on Sunday likely targeted a local synagogue where a prayer service was in progress. "Yesterday, we had a very unusual incident of an explosive device detonation whose nature was unclear. As soon as the patrols arrived, we realized that it was a person with a device strapped on to him, and it was later confirmed to be a terror attack,” Israel Police’s Tel Aviv District Commander, Deputy Commissioner Peretz Amar, said in a statement issued on Monday.
"It was an attack involving a large explosive device, which, had it not exploded outside, would have caused major damage. If the terrorist had entered the synagogue, it could have been a terrible tragedy. There is no warning of another attack as of now," he added.
Amar said the terrorist had no criminal record, and that the homemade device that exploded at the scene was likely faulty. "We have identified the terrorist, who is from the Palestinian territories. He isn’t someone who is found in our registry, and the explosive device was likely manufactured where he lived.”
“We estimate the terrorist was supposed to reach a certain location and apparently noticed the synagogue on his way. He decided to stop for a moment to arm the device, but apparently pressed something else and activated it," Amar said. "A clear picture will develop in a few days, and we’ll hold those responsible accountable,” he added.
Amar urged the public to remain vigilant. "Report anything suspicious to the police. “I have no doubt there will be false reports, but I'd rather rush on a false alarm than miss an incident that the public didn’t report. Ultimately, it was truly a miracle and a big stroke of luck," he concluded.
The terrorist, a resident of the Nablus area, was killed on Sunday after the device he was carrying exploded when he stood near a synagogue in the southern part of the city. One person was moderately injured in the incident. Meanwhile, investigations revealed that the explosive material in the device was likely defective.
On Monday, Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror groups claimed joint responsibility for the attack. Security officials have thus far refrained from attributing responsibility to Hamas or Islamic Jihad despite their claims, and are also investigating whether another entity might have dispatched the terrorist.
Security agencies are also trying to determine where the terrorist intended to carry it out his attack originally in case it’s determined the explosive device was indeed faulty.