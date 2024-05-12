IDF eliminates 2nd Hamas captor of Noa Marciano

The IDF and the Shin Bet security agency eliminated Hamas terrorist Naeem Ghoul, who was responsible for holding Corporal Noa Marciano, an IDF lookout who was kidnapped on October 7 and murdered at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza, according to a joint statement published on Sunday.
Ghoul, a military operative in Hamas' Shati Battalion in the northern Gaza Strip, was also reportedly involved in firing rockets toward Israel. IDF released footage of the moment Ghoul was targeted in an airstrike near the Palestine Stadium in central Gaza.
Hamas, over the weekend, reported the death of Naeem Ghoul, describing him as a "civil defense officer" in a broadcast by Al-Aqsa TV, which is affiliated with the terrorist organization.
The army also noted that another terrorist involved in Marciano’s captivity was eliminated in February.
"The IDF expresses its deepest condolences to CPL Marciano's family and will continue to accompany them," the statement read.
"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against all terrorists responsible for the attacks of October 7th, and all terror attacks against Israel."