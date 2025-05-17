Mediators hold 'urgent meetings' in Qatar as Israel prepares Gaza escalation

Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas have resumed in the Qatari capital of Doha, even as the Israel Defense Forces continue preparations for a broader ground operation in the Gaza Strip .

Taher al-Nounou, a senior Hamas official, told Reuters that both parties are “discussing all issues without preconditions.” The renewed dialogue comes amid increasing international pressure on Israel to avoid a full-scale incursion and instead pursue a resolution that would end the war, remove Hamas from power, and secure the release of hostages without reoccupying the enclave.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes targeted the eastern part of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza on Saturday, as international calls for restraint intensified.

Italy’s foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, said his country does not want to see the Palestinian population suffer further. “Enough with the attacks—let’s move toward a cease-fire,” he said. “Free all the hostages and leave in peace those who have become victims of Hamas. We must tell the Israeli government: enough.”

The Dutch government also expressed concern and urged the European Union to reconsider its agreements with Israel. In the United Kingdom, conservative commentator Piers Morgan—who has previously backed Israel—called the situation in Gaza a “horrific massacre” in a post to his 8.8 million followers on the social media platform X, adding, “Netanyahu is out of control and must be stopped.”

A Hamas source told the Qatari news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that the group had entered an “urgent meeting” with Qatari mediators to discuss a proposed two-month partial deal, during which talks would continue on a broader agreement to end the conflict. The source said the current round includes more stringent guarantees, including “clear” commitments from the United States to enforce the deal.

Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi confirmed to the outlet that talks in Doha remain ongoing and are open to all subjects, without reference to previous Israeli proposals. A separate Hamas official told the Saudi newspaper Asharq that the group is prepared to reach an immediate agreement if a permanent cease-fire and full Israeli withdrawal are guaranteed.

A senior Israeli official familiar with the negotiations said Hamas has not accepted the original framework proposed by Special U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, which included the release of 10 hostages on the first day of a truce, followed by additional negotiations. “They’re willing to present their positions, but the chances of progress are slim,” the official said. “We’re not optimistic.”

European condemnation, U.S. concern

On Friday, leaders of Ireland, Iceland, Luxembourg, Norway, Spain, Malta, and Slovenia issued a joint statement condemning what they called a “man-made humanitarian disaster” in Gaza. “More than 50,000 men, women, and children have lost their lives,” the statement said. “Many more may die of starvation in the coming days and weeks unless immediate action is taken.”

The leaders called on Israel to “immediately reverse its current policy, refrain from further military operations, and fully lift the blockade,” while ensuring safe and unhindered humanitarian aid throughout Gaza.

Earlier in the week, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez described Israel as a “genocidal state” during remarks in his country’s parliament. The Israeli ambassador to Spain was summoned for a formal reprimand, according to Israeli media.

U.S. President Donald Trump , speaking Friday in Abu Dhabi alongside Emirati President Mohamed bin Zayed, said “a lot of people are starving in Gaza” and that “bad things are happening.” He added, “We’re looking at Gaza—and we will deal with it.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio , one of Israel’s most outspoken supporters in the Trump administration, echoed those concerns. Speaking to reporters in Turkey, Rubio said he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and emphasized that the United States is “concerned” about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“The United States is not immune to the suffering in Gaza,” Rubio said. He also responded to criticism of Washington’s aid distribution plan, which involves American contractors delivering assistance directly to Gaza residents to avoid diversion by Hamas. He said he is “open to other suggestions” after aid groups raised concerns that the plan would not effectively reach all civilians.

IDF Expands Northern Gaza Operations

On Saturday, the Israeli military announced it had destroyed a strategic two-kilometer Hamas tunnel in northern Gaza. In a video released from the Morag corridor in the south, IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee said Hamas was “under heavy fire and pressure—from north to south, underground and above ground.”

“We will not stop until the hostages are returned and Hamas’ rule is dismantled,” Adraee said.

The IDF said its Northern Brigade, under Division 252, continues operations in the northern Strip. Dozens of militants were killed, and extensive terror infrastructure was destroyed. Combat engineers from the elite Yahalom unit located and demolished the underground route, the army said.