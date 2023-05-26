Terrorist neutralized in suspected terror attack near Mount Hebron

Local eyewitnesses report a member of an Israeli settlement's security team noticed the suspect attempting to stab residents before shooting and neutralizing him; IDF warns of suspected infiltration by the terrorist

Liran Tamari, Yoav Zitun, Einav Halabi|
A terrorist wielding a knife was shot and neutralized on Friday after, according to suspicions, he infiltrated Teneh Omarim, an Israeli settlement in the southern Hebron Hills, and attempted to stab people near a local synagogue. No injuries were reported in the attempted attack.
Reports from eyewitnesses at the scene said that the person who shot the assailant is a member of the settlement's security team, who noticed the terrorist attempting to stab local residents while heading for the synagogue and opened fire to neutralize the suspect.
Road leading to Teneh Omarim Road leading to Teneh Omarim
Road leading to Teneh Omarim
(Photo: Hebron Mount Reginal Council)
The IDF’s Home Front Command issued an alert to the settlement of suspected infiltration by terrorists after initial reports of the attack were received. "Enter your homes immediately, lock the doors, and close the windows," the Home Front Command said in a statement to the resident, and added that military forces are scanning the area.
Knife used by the terrorist
Meanwhile, the Palestinians have reported a Palestinian “youth” was shot in front of a synagogue in the settlement, south of Hebron.
