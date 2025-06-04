UN set to vote on first Gaza resolution since Trump’s return, with US veto not assured

The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote Wednesday on a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and unrestricted humanitarian aid — the first such measure brought to a vote since President Donald Trump returned to office.
The resolution, introduced by the 10 elected members of the 15-member council, demands “an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza respected by all parties,” according to diplomats and a draft reviewed by Reuters. It also calls for the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas and others, and for the removal of all barriers to humanitarian aid entering Gaza, enabling large-scale and secure distribution, including by the United Nations.
Unlike in previous votes, the United States has not committed to vetoing the resolution. Israeli officials are actively lobbying Washington to block it, but a final decision had not been announced as of Tuesday.
Israel’s U.N. ambassador, Danny Danon, dismissed the measure as counterproductive. “Now is the time to exert pressure on Hamas and not on Israel,” he said.
The humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains severe. U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric de la Rivière said civilians are increasingly at risk while seeking food. “Civilians are risking and in several instances losing their lives to get food,” he said. He called the current aid delivery methods “a recipe for disaster.”
Slovenian Ambassador Samuel Žbogar, one of the resolution’s backers, said the council faces growing pressure to act. “There is a rising anxiousness in the council that it has to move one way or the other — either there is a ceasefire, or the council then reflects on what else we can do to bring the ceasefire,” he said.
On the ground, humanitarian operations were suspended Wednesday after Israeli forces opened fire on crowds that overran a distribution site in Rafah. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.-backed organization, said it is urging the Israeli military to implement safety measures to protect civilians near aid sites.
The foundation said it had asked the Israeli military to guide foot traffic near distribution centers, provide clearer instructions to civilians, and offer additional training to prevent escalation. “Our top priority remains ensuring the safety and dignity of civilians receiving aid,” a GHF spokesperson said.
An Israeli military spokesperson warned civilians not to approach areas near GHF-operated facilities, describing them as “combat zones.”
In Washington, White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients met Tuesday with families of hostages for the first time since the October 7 Hamas-led assault. “We are committed to securing the release of all hostages,” a White House official said after the meeting.
A U.S. veto would block the resolution from passing, but a decision to abstain or support it would reflect a significant shift in Washington’s approach since Trump resumed office — and could mark a turning point in how the international community responds to the conflict.