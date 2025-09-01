Hostage Idan Shtivi laid to rest after remains recovered from Gaza

Thousands gathered Monday at the cemetery in Kfar Maas to lay to rest Idan Shtivi , a 28-year-old Israeli abducted from the Nova music festival on Oct. 7 and later killed in Gaza. His body was recovered last week alongside that of Ilan Weiss , 55, in an IDF and Shin Bet operation in central Gaza.

The funeral procession began in the central city of Rishon Lezion and moved through major junctions, including Beit Dagan, HaShiv'a, Mesubim, Aluf Sadeh and Ono, before reaching the cemetery by late afternoon. Mourners waved Israeli flags, some holding signs reading “Forgive us, Idan.” Friends walked beside the hearse in black shirts printed with the words “Forever Idan.”

6 View gallery Dalit Oron, mother of Idan Shtivi, mourns over her son's flag-draped coffin during his funeral in Kfar Maas, Israel, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. Shtivi was abducted from the Nova music festival on Oct. 7 and killed in Gaza. His body was returned to Israel last week ( Photo: REUTERS/Shir Torem )

The ceremony began with the sounding of a shofar. As her son’s coffin arrived, Shtivi’s mother, Dalit Oron, cried out, “My Idani!” In her eulogy, she said his body was returned to Israel on August 28—her birthday.

"That was the divine connection between us. A mother and son," she said. “The emptiness, the aching. The missing piece that never leaves. Every moment—I hear his voice, remember our talks on the balcony, the meals he loved, the songs, the calls every morning and night.”

6 View gallery Idan Shtivi

Dalit described her son as sensitive, generous and devoted to helping others. “He loved studying at Reichman University. He was in a good relationship, reaching personal milestones that brought him peace—or maybe not. He was taken at his peak.”

“Thank you for 28 years of love and growth,” she said through tears. “I’m sorry I couldn’t protect you. Watch over us. You’ll always be with me.”

6 View gallery Shtivi's partner Stav ( Photo: Oz Moalem )

His father, Eli Shtivi, addressed mourners near the end of the funeral. “You were the strongest man in Israel. Brave and powerful. You fought terrorists and gave your life to save others—even after being shot in the back.”

“I believed you were alive. I refused to say Kaddish because in my eyes, you still lived—near the throne of God,” he said. “Now I cry not just for you, but for your siblings crying for their brother.”

6 View gallery Eli Shtivi ( Photo: Oz Moalem )

Eli called for a decisive end to Hamas. “The monsters an hour from here must be eradicated, just as we destroyed the Nazis,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the family invited the public to join the funeral procession. About 200 people gathered in Rishon Lezion at its start. Among the dignitaries in attendance were Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer and MK Eli Dallal of Likud. Michel Illouz, the father of fallen hostage Guy Illouz, also attended.

6 View gallery Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana (center) ( צילום: עוז מועלם )

Rishon Lezion Mayor Raz Kinstlich, who joined the procession, said: “This is a painful moment—to accompany another hostage returning home only in death. We continue to pray for the return of all hostages—some to life, some to burial in the land of Israel.”

At the start of the procession, Eli thanked the crowd: “Thank you to everyone honoring a hero of Israel. On Saturday, we heard again what a hero Idan was—a soul of steel, the heart of a bird.”

6 View gallery Dozens gather in Rishon Lezion to pay respect to Idan Shtivi ( Photo: Ryan Frois )

Shtivi was abducted from the Nova festival, where he had come to film friends performing and leading workshops. His family was informed of his murder last October. His remains were returned to Israel last Friday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Eli Shtivi following the identification of his son's body. “It was a difficult call,” the father said. “He’s used to seeing me strong, but I cried. He choked up, too. He told me how brave Idan was, how extraordinary his story is.”