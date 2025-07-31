Israel orders diplomats and families in UAE to evacuate immediately

Israel's Foreign Ministry instructed late on Thursday, most diplomatic envoys to the UAE and their families to immediately evacuate the country.
The order was given to the staff in the Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi and the consulate in Dubai. The unusual order is attributed to a possible credible threat. "We do not comment on security instructions given to our employees," the Foreign Ministry said.
Israel's national security council issued a travel warning for the UAE earlier in the evening. In its guidelines, the council said the warning comes over increased efforts by Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah as well as Islamic jihadist factions, to attack Israel.
The security officials believe there is an increased motivation for revenge after the 12-day offensive on Iran, in addition to anti-Israel incitement since the start of the war and over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.