Hamas releases American-Israeli hostage Eden Alexander from captivity in Gaza

Edan Alexander is set to make his way to freedom amid a temporary ceasefire of 12 hours on Monday to allow for the secure transfer of the American-Israeli soldier who was abducted by Hamas to Gaza during the October 7 massacre, on his way to Israel.
The release of the hostage was agreed as a result of direct negotiations between the U.S. and Hamas, and announced by the White House on Sunday.
Alexander will be handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Khan Younis, before being transported across the border into Israel where he will be met by his parents.
The ICRC said they were not a party to the negotiations but are happy to assist the release and are in contact with the parties involved.
Hamas said Edan would be released without a military or civilian ceremony and his transport would be along secure routes that Israel had already committed to.
Alexander's return to Israel has already been prepared on the Israeli side and the Red Cross vehicle that will deliver him to the buffer zone along the border with Gaza will be met by an IDF force that will then take the released hostage to the IDF base at Re'im, where he will unite with his family before being taken by helicopter to the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv.
Alexander and his family are expected to join U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, who arrived in Israel on Monday, and travel to Qatar, where they will meet Trump.