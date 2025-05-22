IDF failed in defending Kissufim from Hamas, cleared only after 5 days, probe finds

Some 150 Hamas terrorists entered Kibbutz Kissufim and its neighboring military base during the Oct. 7 massacre, taking advantage of tactical failings in defense that allowed the murder of 17 civilians, including foreign workers and members of the security team, and 27 IDF soldiers, according to the findings of the IDF's inquiry. It took five days before all of the terrorists were gone and the Kibbutz was no longer under threat.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The findings were presented to the families of the victims and members of the Kibbutz on Wednesday.

3 View gallery Dead and wounded soldiers durign the Hamas massacre

The inquiry found that the IDF failed to defend the Kibbutz despite the efforts of some of the soldiers and the local security team, who disrupted some of the terrorists' efforts.

3 View gallery Kibbutz Kissufim during the Hamas massacre ( Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld /Getty Images )

In total, 25 terrorists were killed in the base, 30 in the Kibbutz and 50 in the surrounding area. The rest withdrew to Gaza.

The IDF's inquiry into the failings on that day lasted a year and included interviews, recorded communications, security camera footage and reinactments, but the authors of the probe say there may still be inaccuracies and could be corrected.

The initial rocket attack pinned the force deployed to the area down to protected areas at 06:29 and prevented the defense of the Kibbutz. The terrorists, some wearing IDF uniforms, broke through the gate at several points and entered with motorbikes and vehicles. The forces fought against the terrorists but withdrew into the Kibbutz after one hour.

Most of the fighting inside the base was in the area of the shelter where the forces were. The terrorists threw grenades into it it and killed six of the soldiers.

Reinforcements only arrived at 1:45 PM and were split into groups to defend the women's quarters, where the terrorists had fortified themselves. Two of the IDF lookouts were rescued after contact with them was lost in the earlier hours.

Inside the kibbutz, the security team was told to prepare for an invasion at 6:38 AM and by 6:55 AM, terrorists had infiltrated some of the neighborhoods on the northern and southern sectors.

During the fighting, members of the Kibbutz were abducted, including Shlomo Mansur who was later murdered in captivity. They also massacred six Thai workers. Soldiers prevented the terrorists in the northern neighborhoods from moving towards other areas of the Kibbutz.

Evacuation of Kibbutz residents began at 5 PM but at 1.30 AM on Sunday, troops encountered terrorists who had been hiding in the home of the Godo family. When the forces broke through, they shot and killed Tom Godo who was hiding there.

Fighting continued into Monday Oct. 9 against terrorists who had been in the cow shed after they murdered its manager. They were eventually killed by chopper and tank fire. The last terrorist in the Kibbutz was killed only on October 12.

The authors of the probe said the military did not fulfil its mission to protect residents of Kissufim and miscalculated the ratio of forces versus terrorists. The troops were untrained in defending the community and did not act according to expected protocol, leading to tactical errors, friendly fire and the time it took to finally clear the area from the threat.