Recruits fought barehanded, female commanders rescued civilians, IDF probe on Zikim battle finds

The IDF released the findings of its inquiry into the battle at the Zikim base on the Gaza border during the Hamas Oct. 7 massacre. The military said in its findings that had the troops, many of them newly inducted and amid their basic training, had been better equipped, including with grenades and machineguns, they would have been able to thwart some of the veracity of the attack.
The invading terrorists came in two waves across the border. Five commanders of the forces stationed there were killed. The inquiry could not explain why fighters from the Golani infantry brigade avoided confronting the massacring terrorists at the nearby Nova music festival and fled.
The first wave of terrorists infiltrating from the sea was identified at 7:24 AM. After an initial gunfight, some of the soldiers were injured in the guard positions facing the beach. The troops who had just recently joined the military had been ordered into shelters amid the rocket fire, saving many lives.
During the morning hours and until the forces gained the upper hand in the fighting, the commanders protected their forces and prevented hundreds of them from being massacred. Seven people were killed at the base, 5 of them commanding officers.