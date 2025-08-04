Nimrod was set to complete IDF service today, but remains a hostage in Gaza

Nimrod Cohen, a 19-year-old IDF soldier, was set to complete his military service and return home to Rehovot on Monday to begin civilian life. Instead, he remains captive in Gaza, kidnapped 10 months into his service, just two months after completing basic and advanced training.
“Today, he’s forced into being a career soldier with no choice,” his mother, Vicky Cohen, said with anguish. Raised with values of giving and duty like his two brothers, Nimrod joined the IDF Armored Corps with pride, eager to defend his country. “From a young age, he was in scouting groups, always wanting to contribute meaningfully,” Vicky shared.
After four months of basic training and four months of advanced training, Nimrod was stationed at the “White House,” an IDF outpost near Nirim and Nir Oz in the Gaza border area, alongside former hostage Edan Alexander. “That’s where the tanks were, where they took him,” Vicky said.
Tasked with protecting nearby communities and the nation, she feels the government has abandoned her son. “They could have brought them back long ago,” she said. “So many opportunities were sabotaged. “If they’d made the deal then, everyone would be home. The government hasn’t even held a Cabinet meeting this week. They don’t hear our cries; they’re disconnected from this disaster’s scale.”
Vicky’s voice broke as she spoke of recent videos showing hostages Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski. “Every time I think of Evyatar’s image, I cry. They look like they’re in the Holocaust—a 2025 Holocaust.
“We can’t fathom what they’re enduring, isolated, tortured, suffering. This is our Third Temple’s destruction, enabled by a government obsessed with political survival,” she said. She urged ministers: “Find a way to bring our loved ones back. You’ve abandoned my son!”
Despite the pain, Vicky draws hope from knowing Nimrod is alive. “I talk to him constantly, saying, ‘Nimrod, don’t lose hope.’ I wrap him in love and light. He feels it—I’m sure it reaches those tunnels. He’s so connected to me; I’m his mother. I tell him how much I love him, what a wonderful, sensitive soul he is.
“I imagine the moment he comes home. That’s what gets me up each morning,” she said. Reflecting on the hostage videos, she added, “I can’t control myself seeing Evyatar and Rom.
“It’s like a film replaying in my mind—such misery, such helplessness. They’re defenseless, unheard. How much blood and how many screams until they’re returned? Bring our children back before it’s too late, before there’s no one left to save.”