Australian FM says Netanyahu 'isolating Israel' amid escalating diplomatic showdown

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Tuesday criticized Israel, saying the Netanyahu government is isolating Israel after it revoked visas for Canberra’s diplomatic representatives to the Palestinian Authority .

The move came a day after Australia denied entry to far-right Israeli politician Simcha Rothman and former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked . The visa denials followed Canberra’s announcement that it plans to formally recognize a Palestinian state next month .

2 View gallery Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong ( Photo: AFP )

Senator Wong called Israel’s actions “an unjustified reaction” and said, “At a time when dialogue and diplomacy are needed more than ever, the Netanyahu government is isolating Israel and undermining international efforts towards peace and a two-state solution.”

Australia had denied Rothman’s visa on Monday, a day before he was scheduled to attend events with the local Jewish community. Australian Interior Minister Tony Burke said, “If you come here to spread hatred and division, we do not want you.” He added that Rothman could reapply for a visa in three years, and said the government is committed to ensuring that Australia remains a country where all people can feel safe.

The visa cancellations have sparked controversy in Australia, with critics accusing the ruling Labor Party of being lenient toward supporters of Hamas while blocking entry to a senior Israeli politician. Officials cited Rothman’s prior statements opposing a Palestinian state, calling for Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank, and saying “Hamas must be destroyed” as reasons his visit could inflame tensions among Australian Muslims.

2 View gallery Simcha Rothman ( Photo: Yair Sagi )

Australia previously denied entry to Shaked and Israeli-American advocate Hillel Fuld. Shaked said she had come to participate in a strategic dialogue at an AIJAC conference but was refused entry “simply because of my opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian terror state.” She described the government’s decision as “clear evidence of bias and hostility toward Israel.”

Earlier this month, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed his government’s intention to recognize Palestinian statehood at the United Nations General Assembly next month. Israel’s ambassador to Australia, Amir Maimon, said the decision was made under international pressure, joining France, the United Kingdom and Canada in recognizing a Palestinian state.