Shin Bet stages coup against prime minister, his son claims

Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, attacked the Shin Bet in a series of tweets oon Monday accusing the security service of staging a coup- against the backdrop of the security scandals being investigated in the Prime Minister's Office.
Yair Netanyahu was referring to reports that the the prime minister was aware of Hamas activating Israeli SIM cards shortly before launching their massacre on October 7, despite Netanyahu's insistence that he was unaware.
"They fabricated the whole thing. This is gaslighting to hide the military junta's October 7 conversations from the public and the fact they concealed these talks from the prime minister," he said in his posts.
"The Shin Bet that is now arresting and torturing IDF officers for slanderous nonsense is the same Shin Bet that released the Gazan Dr. Mengele - Shifa Hospital administrator from deteention along with dozens of other terrorists, a few months ago, in the excuse of lack of space in prisons?"
Ynet reported that the Prime Minister's Office was under investigation for misconduct in handling highly classified documents. According to the investigation, people close to the prime minister made unauthorized copies of sensitive documents and misplaced them around the archive. This affair is connected to the suspicion that IDF intelligence officers and Eli Feldstein leaked information to harm the chances of a hostage release deal.
In another tweet, the young Netanyahu accused the attorney general, the media, and the courts of a conducting a coup against the democraticly elected government. "This is a coup against the people by the Shin Bet as if we were a South American banana republic in the 60s," he said.
In another tweet he wrote, "The Shin Bet is much tougher on intelligence officers and Prime Minister's Office employees than Hamas terrorists," in response to a report claiming that 20 terrorists had been released from prison in Israel.
In another instance, the prime minister's son shared an interview with a former official who alleged that slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar may have been an intelligence source for the Shin Bet on 7/10, and gave false information that there was going to be a small operation.
"There are extremely dangerous people, monsters in the Israeli prison. I think the campaign of The Hostages and Missing Families Forum did a lot of damage. The terrorists are leading the negotiations for their release from the prison, and all the internal struggles in Israeli society give them an incentive to raise the price of releasing the hostages."
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: