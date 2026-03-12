House in central Israel moshav severely damaged by Hezbollah rocket | See the destruction

A house in Moshav Haniel in the Hefer Valley in central Israel was hit overnight between Wednesday and Thursday during a Hezbollah rocket barrage toward the area.
The Hefer Valley Regional Council said a rocket fired by the Lebanese terrorist group landed in the yard of the home, causing heavy damage to the house and secondary damage to several nearby homes. Several residents were treated for shock, but no physical injuries were reported.
Fire and rescue crews from the Netanya station were dispatched to the scene and conducted searches of the building and surrounding area. After completing the inspections, they ruled out the possibility that anyone was trapped.
Local officials said the family avoided injury because they had entered their protected room when the siren sounded.
“Only the safe room remained completely intact. Once again it was proven that entering the protected space when the alarm sounds, and staying there until Home Front Command announces it is safe to leave, saves lives,” the regional council said in a statement.
“Fortunately, despite the direct hit near the house, the family went into the protected room and everyone is safe and healthy. The entire street has been searched, the area has been cleared and we have the situation under control. Apart from property damage, everyone is fine,” Hefer Valley Regional Council head Galit Shaul said at the scene.
Earlier Wednesday, Hezbollah announced a new operation against Israel and began launching rockets and drones from areas across Lebanon. Overnight the attacks expanded deeper into Israeli territory, with combined barrages that also included launches from Iran, according to Israeli reports.
In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched strikes in Lebanon, saying it destroyed dozens of launchers and targeted Hezbollah terrorists who were preparing to fire rockets at Israel.
“The IDF struck 10 buildings in the Dahieh area used as terrorist headquarters within half an hour, including intelligence headquarters, a Radwan unit command center and other command posts,” the military said. “At the same time, the Air Force struck more than 20 targets in real time in immediate response.”
IDF Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee warned residents of Beirut’s Dahieh district to evacuate the area and not return to their homes until further notice.
Lebanese media reported overnight that one strike also targeted tents for displaced people on the Ramlet al-Baida beach in Beirut, where Lebanon’s Health Ministry said eight people were killed and 31 injured. Additional strikes were reported in the Aaramoun area of Mount Lebanon, southeast of Beirut, where officials said three people were killed and a child was wounded.