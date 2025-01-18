Trump envoy tells PM its time to make a deal, or we pack up and leave, report

Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump instructed his envoy Steve Witkoff to relay a "stark message" to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week, "make the deal." According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Witkoff who arrived in Israel from Qatar last Saturday to meet with the prime minister, told him “the president has been a great friend of Israel and now it’s time to be a friend back.”

“I would say that the president is exasperated,” Witkoff told reporters last week. Trump warned there would be “ALL HELL TO PAY” if a deal was not agreed.

3 View gallery Steve Witkoff, Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Evan Vucci / AP, Ohad Zwigenberg )

3 View gallery Donald Trump ( Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images )

The journal quoted a source familiar with the conversation that Witkoff told Netanyahu that choices had to be made and Israel’s negotiators needed the authority to make decisions adding " If Netanyahu didn’t want to work that way, everyone should just pack their bags and go home."

According to the report, Netanyahu immediately instructed the negotiating team made up of heads of Mossad and Shin Bet and a representative of the IDF, along with a political advisor to the prime minister, to head to Qatar for intensive negotiations to finalize the deal.

The same message was delivered to the Qatari and Egyptian negotiators by Witkoff when he met with them a day earlier. He said the diplomatic back and forth must end.

The deal that was agreed in Doha on Wednesday and finally approved by the Government late on Friday, was similar to the one proposed in May, the WSJ said. but since Netanyahu depended on his far-right coalition partners to maintain his government, he told the families of hostages in July that he was not ready to end the war. “If we give up on victory over Hamas, we are all in danger from every front,” he said

pounding on the table, in a recording heard by the paper.

3 View gallery Prime Minister meets families of hostages during his visit to the U.S. ( Photo: GPO )

Families of hostages demand a deal to free their loved ones ( Miki Schmidt )





After Witkoff's meeting with Netanyahu, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform statements quoted from Arab officials who said Trump had more influence on Netanyahu in one meeting than Biden was able to have in a year.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Israeli and American officials told the WSJ that the deal was still fragile. A key issue that Witkoff helped overcome in recent days was Hamas's concern that the IDF would resume fighting after the most vulnerable hostages were freed in the first phase.

"Witkoff said if everyone abides by the agreement, then Trump would encourage meaningful negotiations in Phase 2," the source told the paper.