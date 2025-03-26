Quds Day speeches escalate anti-Israel rhetoric as Iran-aligned terror leaders vow action

Ahead of Iran's Quds Day on Friday, leaders from the so-called "Axis of Resistance" delivered pre-recorded speeches Wednesday, aired against images of three figures killed in the past year: former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah (killed in September 2024), former Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh (killed in July 2024) and former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (who died in a helicopter crash in May 2024).
As in previous years, the speeches included praise for Palestinians, incitement against Israel and references to recent regional developments. "Quds” is the Arabic name for Jerusalem.
Among the speakers was Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, leader of Yemen's Houthis, which has faced daily U.S. strikes since the beginning of the American-led military operation in Yemen. Amid recent unconfirmed reports of his death, al-Houthi said, "Israel and the U.S. are on a clear path to eliminate the Palestinian cause. Arab nations must act seriously to prevent the displacement of the Palestinian people and reject normalization."
He warned that if Israel succeeds in uprooting the Palestinians, "the turn of the surrounding Arab countries will come next" and vowed continued support for Palestinians "despite U.S. strikes."
Hezbollah’s current leader, Naim Qassem, praised Palestinians for "sacrificing so much to remain on their land" and claimed that Israel is experiencing "an existential crisis." He accused Israel of aiming to "completely eliminate the Palestinian cause, displace residents of the West Bank and Gaza, seize land in neighboring countries like Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, and Jordan and dominate the Middle East."
Addressing the situation in southern Lebanon, Qassem said that "Israel has failed to eliminate the resistance or reach the Litani (River). We're at a stage where the state (Lebanon) is responsible for implementing the ceasefire agreement. It must ensure (Israel's) withdrawal and the release of (Lebanese) prisoners."
Qassem also credited Iran, saying, "The future of the region belongs to the resistance. We are certain of victory. This battle isn’t over — we are engaged in fighting and resistance continues wherever possible."
Iran’s Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani also spoke, praising Palestinians for demonstrating "unprecedented resistance." He claimed that, despite sacrifices, "the resistance has grown stronger."
"We mark Quds Day today as the Islamic nation understands the significance of the Palestinian cause," Qaani said. He referred to Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel as proof of "the united front" against Israel and reiterated Iran's ongoing support.
"Iran, as always, stands by Palestine in defending Jerusalem, through support for resistance fighters and military actions like 'True Promise' (Iran’s missile and drone attack on Israel). Iran’s commitment will continue until the final goal of liberating Jerusalem is achieved."
Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad al-Nakhalah also spoke, though details of his remarks were not disclosed. Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called for mass participation in Friday's marches "to express support for the oppressed Palestinian people and condemn Israel's crimes."
Hezbollah's Qassem is also expected to deliver another speech on Friday at 3:30 p.m. local time. Ahead of Quds Day, the Houthis’ "Ansar Allah" band released a new song titled "Quds Day." The accompanying video opens with an image of a burning Star of David and includes footage of Jerusalem, Houthi terrorists stepping on a defaced Israeli flag and scenes of military training.
The lyrics include lines such as: "Quds Day, spirit of the generation, promise of victory. The victory of Allah is near. Every tyrant or oppressor knows that the victory of Allah is near. This is God’s promise. Jerusalem, Jerusalem, the moment has arrived."