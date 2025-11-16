Government to discuss establishment of state commission of inquiry into Oct. 7 at request of Supreme Court

More than two years after Hamas' October 7 massacre, the Israeli government will convene on Sunday to discuss the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the events of that day. The discussion comes in response to a Supreme Court order requiring the state to provide an update on the matter within 30 days.
The meeting will take place against the backdrop of mounting legal and public pressure, after the court ruled two weeks ago that "there is no real dispute regarding the need for a commission." Representatives of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara are expected to reiterate their position that a state commission — with full legal authority to investigate — is the most appropriate legal mechanism to uncover the truth, especially given the scale and severity of the war.
Legal advisors argue that the decision to form such a commission, coming more than two years after the outbreak of the war, must be made without further delay, warning that any additional postponement risks undermining the effectiveness of the investigation. Legal circles added that, due to the inherently political nature of the government, only a commission appointed by the president of the Supreme Court would have the necessary independence to examine the conduct of decision-makers, including government members.
In its October 15 ruling, the Supreme Court noted: "We have come to understand that there is no real dispute regarding the need for a national commission with broad investigative powers and the authority to establish findings and make recommendations concerning the events of October 7." Notably, the court refrained from using the common term "state commission of inquiry," instead opting for "national commission."
During a hearing two weeks ago, Justice Yechiel Kasher stated that the government had decided not to establish a state commission of inquiry while the war continued, but rather to pursue the formation of a different type of investigative body.
Back in May, the government discussed forming such a commission — nearly a year and a half after the attack and in response to Supreme Court pressure — but ultimately resolved that, due to the cabinet’s decision to expand military operations, “there is no room to investigate the events of October 7 at this time.” Instead, it proposed legislation to establish a “special investigative committee,” one that would not be considered a formal state commission under law. According to the decision, the committee would “represent a diversity of public views and gain the trust of the majority of the public.”
Also on the agenda: National Road Safety Commitment Day
Sunday’s cabinet meeting will also mark Israel’s National Commitment Day for Road Safety, part of a broader awareness week. The observance comes amid a surge in road fatalities. According to Israel’s National Road Safety Authority, approximately 400 people have been killed in road accidents since the beginning of the year — only the second time in 16 years that the annual death toll has reached this level.