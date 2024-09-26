IDF thwarts Houthi missile strike on Tel Aviv, central Israel

The IDF intercepted a missile fired by the Houthi rebels in Yemen, the military said late on Thursday after sirens were heard in many communities surrounding the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, the central plains and the city of Modi'in.
No injuries or damage were reported.
Earlier Hezbollah said its senior commander of the terror group's aerial forces Mohammed Srur who was killed in a targeted strike on a 10-story building in Beirut's Dahieh, had recently returned to Lebanon from Yemen where he had been training the Houthi rebels.
A UN report published on Thursday said Yemen's Houthi rebels have grown "from a localized armed group with limited capabilities to a powerful military organization" with the help of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iraqi specialists.
The Houthis attempted to fire a missile at Israel earlier this month but it broke apart in the air causing some damage to a railway station. at the time, the rebel group claimed it has used a hypersonic missile although security officials doubted such weapons were in their possession.
After a drone launched by the Houthis exploded over Tel Aviv in July, killing one man and wounding others, Israel attacked the Yemeni port of Hodeidah causing major damage. The rebel group then vowed to retaliate.