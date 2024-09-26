IDF thwarts Houthi missile strike on Tel Aviv, central Israel

Aerial defenses intercept the missile before it lands; earlier attempted attack by the Houthis earlier this month, results in partial intercept as missile breaks up in air

Ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF
Houthis
Israel
missiles
Attack

IDF intercepts Houthi missile targeting Israel

The IDF intercepted a missile fired by the Houthi rebels in Yemen, the military said late on Thursday after sirens were heard in many communities surrounding the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, the central plains and the city of Modi'in.
No injuries or damage were reported.
4 View gallery
יירוטים בצפוןיירוטים בצפון
Aerial defenses intercept missile in the north
(Photo: Jim Urquhart / Reuters)
Earlier Hezbollah said its senior commander of the terror group's aerial forces Mohammed Srur who was killed in a targeted strike on a 10-story building in Beirut's Dahieh, had recently returned to Lebanon from Yemen where he had been training the Houthi rebels.
4 View gallery
מוחמד חוסיין סרורמוחמד חוסיין סרור
Hezbollah announces the death of Mohammed Srur chief of its aerial force in a targeted Israeli strike
A UN report published on Thursday said Yemen's Houthi rebels have grown "from a localized armed group with limited capabilities to a powerful military organization" with the help of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iraqi specialists.
4 View gallery
תיעוד מפיצוץ בחודיידה , תימןתיעוד מפיצוץ בחודיידה , תימן
IDF srtikes Yemen's Hodeidah port after Houthis launch attack drone to Tel Aviv
The Houthis attempted to fire a missile at Israel earlier this month but it broke apart in the air causing some damage to a railway station. at the time, the rebel group claimed it has used a hypersonic missile although security officials doubted such weapons were in their possession.
4 View gallery
נפילת מיירט בתחנת הרכבת במודיעין נפילת מיירט בתחנת הרכבת במודיעין
Damage to a railway station caused by shrapnel from a missile fired by the Houthi rebels in Yemen
(Photo: Police )
After a drone launched by the Houthis exploded over Tel Aviv in July, killing one man and wounding others, Israel attacked the Yemeni port of Hodeidah causing major damage. The rebel group then vowed to retaliate.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""