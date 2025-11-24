Russia, France slam Ben-Gvir at UN over calls to assassinate Palestinian Authority leaders

Russia and France sharply criticized National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir at a UN Security Council session on Monday, condemning his recent remarks urging “targeted killings” of senior Palestinian Authority officials and calling for the arrest of PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.
Ben-Gvir made the comments last week at a meeting of his Otzma Yehudit party, where he also said the “invented Palestinian people” should not have a state and accused the PA of paying salaries to terrorists and glorifying “arch-murderers.” He urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare that Abbas has “no immunity,” saying Israel should order his arrest if the UN advances efforts toward Palestinian statehood.
Russia’s ambassador to the UN said Ben-Gvir’s statements contributed to a dangerous escalation. He said reports that Israel may back Palestinian militias to fight Hamas were “deeply troubling” and that such concerns were “fueled by provocative declarations from Israeli officials like Ben-Gvir, who claims there is no such thing as a Palestinian people and incites killing senior PA figures.” He added that disputes within Israel over language in a Security Council resolution on Palestinian self-determination underscored the need to return to a two-state framework.
France’s ambassador also condemned Ben-Gvir’s calls, saying “recent statements by Israeli authorities urging targeted killings of senior PA officials are unacceptable.” He linked the comments to efforts to stabilize Gaza following the latest ceasefire, saying the PA’s role in governing the territory required international support and monitoring by the Security Council.
He said France would assist through the rapid deployment of an international stabilization force, which he described as essential to preventing renewed violence, securing humanitarian operations, contributing to the demilitarization of Hamas and preparing the way for the PA’s full return to Gaza.