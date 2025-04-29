Lebanon seeks international pressure to stop Israeli attacks, report

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that the IDF strike in Beirut's Dahieh district on Sunday prompted Lebanese officials to contact foreign nations to pressure Israel to halt its attacks.

According to the newspaper, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun contacted the U.S. Embassy in Beirut and the head of the ceasefire monitoring committee, Jasper Jeffers, who is expected to arrive in Beirut today to meet with the president, the prime minister and the Lebanese parliament speaker. The ceasefire monitoring committee is scheduled to convene on Thursday, after its activities were suspended by the United States.

IDF strikes the Dahieh in Beirut on Sunday ( צילום: דובר צה"ל )

France has urged the committee to respond to alleged Israeli violations of the deal, while the U.S. had backed Israel's actions.

Residents of the Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut reported chaos and panic following Israel's strike, according to the UK-based Saudi Arabian Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.

One resident said the fear and anxiety felt during the war were felt now. "I live near the area attacked and like most people here, I've been through difficult times. I was at home and shocked when I saw where the strike would take place, in a post by the IDF spokesperson, on X."

Another resident said he learned about the IDF call to residents to leave for safety from a friend. My house is next to the target area, so we left. On the way, we heard heavy fire and the roads were packed; it was like doomsday."

When he returned home, he found it had been damaged and that he would have to rebuild, for the third time. "The house is unfit for habitation," he said, adding that he would rent accommodations away from the Dahieh.

The IDF posted images of the attack, which, according to the military, targeted a building where Hezbollah stored precision missiles.

Israel said that in the past month, the IDF attacked over 50 terror targets throughout Lebanon following violations of the ceasefire agreement, which "posed a threat to Israel and its citizens."