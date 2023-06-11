Parents of American man who died during Israel trip awarded $750,000

The parents of Ariel Newman, an 18-year-old Jewish American who died from exertional heat stroke in 2014 during a hike to the Judean desert, will be awarded $750,000 due to organizational negligence, according to a ruling by the Jerusalem District Court.

Newman was born in the United States, where his parents reside. After turning 18 years old in 2014, he came to Israel as part of a mechina — a pre-military preparatory program for non-Israeli Jewish youths who wish to volunteer in the IDF.

1 View gallery Ariel Newman with his parents

As part of the program, he went on a supervised hike in the Judean Desert on a scorching day along with a dozen other youths. Around 2:30pm, Newman collapsed and was airlifted to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, where he was pronounced dead a few hours later due to severe heat distress.

The parents pinned their son's death on negligence on the part of the staff and lack of preparation for the intense heat in the middle of the desert. The program rejected the claims and asserted that the young man had died due to genetic factors.