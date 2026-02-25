Indian Prime Minister Modi addresses plenum in special session | Live from Knesset

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a special session of the Knesset on Wednesday evening during a two-day visit to Israel, as some opposition lawmakers boycotted parts of the proceedings in protest over a protocol dispute.

In addition to Modi, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, opposition leader Yair Lapid and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana were scheduled to speak. Modi signed the Knesset guest book upon his arrival at the parliament.

Lawmakers from the Yesh Atid and Blue and White parties announced they would not boycott Modi’s speech but would walk out during the addresses by Netanyahu and Ohana. The move was in protest of Ohana’s decision not to invite Chief Justice Isaac Amit to the special session.

When Ohana opened the session, members of Yesh Atid and Blue and White exited the plenum. Former lawmakers, including Pnina Rosenblum, Oren Hazan, Osnat Mark, Yehuda Glick and Shuli Mualem, took seats in the chamber so it would not appear empty.

Modi landed earlier Wednesday at Ben Gurion Airport, where he was welcomed by Netanyahu and his wife, Sara. In a post on the social platform X shortly after his arrival, Modi wrote: “Landed in Israel. I am extremely honored to be received by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Mrs. Netanyahu at the airport. I look forward to engaging in bilateral discussions and fruitful outcomes that strengthen the India-Israel friendship.”

2 View gallery ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Before the Knesset session, Modi met with Netanyahu and members of the Indian community in Jerusalem.

Later in the evening, he was scheduled to attend a technology exhibition featuring 12 Israeli companies and to meet Netanyahu again for a formal dinner.

On Thursday, Modi is set to visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem and then meet with President Isaac Herzog. He will later hold an expanded meeting with Netanyahu before departing for India.

Opposition leaders had debated whether to boycott Modi’s address altogether. Netanyahu declined to comment directly on the controversy surrounding the absence of the Supreme Court president, telling reporters before the session, “These are historic days,” and, when asked whether he expected Lapid to attend, responding: “Modi is coming.”

2 View gallery ( Photo: Marc Israel Sallem )

Yesh Atid said it would return to the chamber for Modi’s speech “to honor the alliance between the countries and express appreciation for Prime Minister Modi’s support for Israel,” while protesting what it described as an unprecedented snub of the head of the Supreme Court.